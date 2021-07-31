Ammunition shelves bare as U.S. gun sales continue to soar

MARTHA BELLISLE
·6 min read

SEATTLE (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with record sales of firearms, has fueled a shortage of ammunition in the United States that’s impacting law enforcement agencies, people seeking personal protection, recreational shooters and hunters -- and could deny new gun owners the practice they need to handle their weapons safely.

Manufacturers say they’re producing as much ammunition as they can, but many gun store shelves are empty and prices keep rising. Ammunition imports are way up, but at least one U.S. manufacturer is exporting ammo. All while the pandemic, social unrest and a rise in violent crime have prompted millions to buy guns for protection or to take up shooting for sport.

“We have had a number of firearms instructors cancel their registration to our courses because their agency was short on ammo or they were unable to find ammo to purchase,” said Jason Wuestenberg, executive director of the National Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors Association.

Doug Tangen, firearms instructor at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission, the police academy for the state, said the academy also has had trouble obtaining ammo.

“A few months ago, we were at a point where our shelves were nearly empty of 9mm ammunition,” he said. In response, instructors took conservation steps like reducing the number of shots fired per drill, which got them through several months until fresh supplies arrived, Tangen said.

Officer Larry Hadfield, a spokesman for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said his department also has been affected by the shortage. “We have made efforts to conserve ammunition when possible,” he said.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry trade group, says more than 50 million people participate in shooting sports in the U.S. and estimates that 20 million guns were sold last year, with 8 million of those sales made by first-time buyers.

“When you talk about all these people buying guns, it really has an impact on people buying ammunition,” spokesman Mark Oliva said. ”If you look at 8.4 million gun buyers and they all want to buy one box with 50 rounds, that’s going to be 420 million rounds.”

The FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System database also documented an increase in sales: In 2010, there were 14.4 million background checks for gun purchases. That jumped to almost 39.7 million in 2020 and to 22.2 million just through June 2021 alone.

The actual number of guns sold could be much higher since multiple firearms can be linked to a single background check. No data is available for ammunition because sales are not regulated and no license is required to sell it.

As the pandemic raced across the country in early 2020, the resulting lockdown orders and cutbacks on police response sowed safety fears, creating an “overwhelming demand” for both guns and ammo, Oliva said. Factories continued to produce ammunition, but sales far exceeded the amount that could be shipped, he said.

“Where there is an increased sense of instability, fear and insecurity, more people will purchase guns,” said Ari Freilich of the Gifford Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

As supplies dwindled, Feilich said, some gun owners began stockpiling ammo.

“Early on in the pandemic, we saw people hoarding toilet paper, disinfectant, and now it’s ammo,” he said.

Wustenberg emphasized the danger in first-time gun buyers not being able to practice using their new weapons.

Going to the gun range entails more than trying to hit a target, he said. It’s where shooters learn fundamental skills like always pointing their guns in a safe direction and keeping their fingers off the trigger until they’re ready to fire.

“It’s that old adage: Just because you buy a guitar doesn’t mean you’re a guitar player,” Wustenberg said. “Some have the misconception of ‘I shot this target 5 yards away and did just fine so I’m OK if someone breaks into my house.’ You’ve got to go out and practice with it.”

The U.S. military is not affected by the shortage because the Army produces ammunition for all branches of the military at six sites across the country, according to Justine Barati, spokesperson for the U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command.

The U.S. shooting team, which won four medals at the Tokyo Olympics, also had the ammo needed to train thanks to a commitment from sponsors, but membership and junior programs have struggled, said Matt Suggs, chief executive officer for USA Shooting.

The U.S. Biathlon team, training for the 2022 Winter Olympics in February, also has been supplied with ammo from its sponsor, Lapua, made in Finland. But local clubs face shortages, said Max Cobb, president of U.S. Biathlon Association.

Jason Vanderbrink, a vice president at Vista Outdoor, which owns the Federal, CCI, Speer and Remington ammunition brands, said the companies are shipping ammo as fast as they can make it.

“I’m tired of reading the misinformation on the internet right now about us not trying to service the demand that we’re experiencing,” he said in a YouTube video produced for customers aimed at quashing speculation suggesting otherwise.

Imports of ammunition from Russia, South Korea, the European Union and others were up 225% over the past two years, according to an analysis by Panjiva Inc., which independently tracks global trade. But at least some U.S.-made ammo is heading out of the country.

Winchester has logged 107 shipments since January 2020, according to Panjiva. Most went to Australia to fulfill a contract Winchester secured with NIOA, the country’s largest small-arms supplier. Nigel Everingham, NIOA’s chief operating officer, said he could not disclose how much ammo Winchester is supplying.

A few shipments also went to Belgium and Israel.

Meanwhile, most of the ammunition pictured on the website for Champion’s Choice, a gun store in LaVergne, Tennessee, is listed as “out of stock.”

“We keep ammo on order but we’re not sure when it’s going to come available, “sales manager Kyle Hudgens said. “It does put us in a bad position with our customers. They’re asking what the deal is.”

And Bryan Lookabaugh at Renton Fish & Game’s skeet and trap range in Renton, Washington -- where shooters try to hit discs flying at 35 to 70 mph -- said the limited availability means fewer people show up for shooting practice and some couldn’t participate in a recent competition.

“We have not had a full shipment in a year,” he said.

Duane Hendrix, the range master at the Seattle Police Athletic Association, a police and civilian gun range in Tukwila, Washington, said he now limits ammo sales to two boxes per customer.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” Hendrix said. “There’s stuff we can’t get, especially rifle ammo. If you don’t have ammo for your customers, there’s no point in having your doors open.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SC’s open carry law changes Aug. 15. Here’s what gun owners need to know

    The new law was passed earlier this year by the Legislature, despite opposition from some in law enforcement.

  • Judge rejects challenge to Second Amendment sanctuary effort in Oregon

    An Oregon judge sided against local officials and a gun control group on Thursday as he dismissed a challenge to a Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance that was previously approved by voters.

  • Afghanistan: Fighting rages as Taliban besiege three key cities

    Fears rise of a humanitarian crisis as Islamist militants seek to capture major Afghan urban areas.

  • 2022 Chevy COPO Camaro Revealed with 9.4-Liter, 572-Cubic-Inch V-8

    Chevy has released the latest version of its drag-racing special, fitting it with either a colossal 572-cubic-inch big block V-8 or smaller, but still large, LS-based motors.

  • Ron DeSantis Issues Order Making Masks Optional in Florida Schools

    Florida governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Friday making mask-wearing optional in the state’s public schools after the CDC issued new guidance earlier this week recommending that teachers, staff, and students wear face coverings indoors

  • The Stealth Way Social Security Has Been Robbing Seniors of Their Benefits for Years

    Seniors who don't have income outside of Social Security can generally avoid taxes on their benefits. The taxation of benefits hinges on a calculation known as provisional income, which is a senior's non-Social Security income plus half of his or her annual benefit.

  • North Korea takes a hit to its economy

    North Korea's economy shrunk in 2020, a contraction of 4.5%, the biggest in 23 years.That's according to an estimate released on Friday (July 30) by South Korea's central bank.It said the isolated country has been battered by ongoing UN sanctions, along with COVID-19 lockdown measures and a spate of bad weather.The Bank of Korea's data estimates are considered the most reliable available.Because Pyongyang does not disclose any statistics on its economy.North Korea has not officially confirmed any virus cases.But Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un recently said that a failure to implement pandemic measures had caused a "great crisis."Earlier, Kim had hinted at a tense food situation.One South Korean government source told Reuters that the North is facing its worst economic crunch since the 1990s when a famine killed as many as 3 million people.This time around, the source said, Chinese aid is keeping hunger at bay, along with the release of military and emergency reserves.But one expert told Reuters that a suffering economy could lead to "political repercussions" with citizens becoming ever more involved and invested in the economy.

  • Drive to charge packagers for recycling, but industry fights

    States across the U.S. are looking to adopt new recycling regimes that require producers of packaging to pay for its inevitable disposal — but industry is digging in to try to halt the movement. Maine became the first state to adopt such a program in July when Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill that requires producers of products that involve packaging materials to pay into a new state fund. The fund will be used to reimburse municipalities for recycling and waste management costs.

  • Ship forced to leave US waters after invasive bugs discovered on deck, officials say

    The bugs were discovered by agricultural specialists at the Port of New Orleans.

  • The Surfside death toll: Why didn’t the numbers add up?

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The final number of dead in the Surfside condo collapse was devastating: 98 lives lost. But at one point it seemed the number could go much higher. On June 29, five days after the collapse, the number of missing was pegged at more than 150 people. It appeared likely that most would be found dead in the rubble. A number of factors account for the difference, police say. ...

  • Woman charged for disturbing Yellowstone mother grizzly

    A woman faces wildlife endangerment charges for a close call with a mother grizzly in Yellowstone.

  • Easy Ground Pork Recipes for Tasty Dinners

    Pork—especially ground pork—is an easy and affordable addition to your weeknight dinner rotation, whether you gravitate toward meatballs, burgers, or casseroles. It’s an inexpensive purchase that’s usually made from pork shoulder (or pork butt) but can also include pork loin. If you prefer something on the lighter side, try a lettuce wrap or ground pork taco.

  • Suspected 'kamikaze drone' attack on an Israeli-linked tanker that killed 2 was retaliation for Israel's bombing of Syria, says Iranian TV

    A Briton and Romanian were killed in the attack on the Israeli-linked oil tanker Mercer Street in the Gulf, off the coast of Oman.

  • EXCLUSIVE: New victim of serial killer Rodney Alcala surfaces, teenager was beaten and raped

    LOS ANGELES — It’s been a half-century since serial killer Rodney Alcala left a trail of bodies across Southern California. But a shocking new claim could show the monster's bloody rampage began earlier than previously believed.

  • Australia Covid: Brisbane lockdown after Delta variant cases

    Millions of Australians in parts of Queensland enter a snap lockdown from Saturday afternoon.

  • Authorities arrest man suspected of running over Oakdale police officer

    A man accused of running over an Oakdale officer was arrested on Friday, according to police. Shortly after noon, officers responded to the Save Mart Supermarket on East F Street in Oakdale for a welfare check. See more in the video above.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revoked Emergency Use Authorization for coronavirus PCR tests because they were inaccurate, led to false positives and confused positive influenza cases with COVID-19. The CDC is taking steps to phase out one coronavirus test that was developed early in the pandemic, not because of inaccurate results, but because newer tests can simultaneously test patients for influenza.

  • Beach volleyball bosses hope for spike in participation

    Beach volleyball is seeking new sands to conquer. After decades of domination by the United States and Brazil, where it is played on the coasts from Southern California to Copacabana, the sport is growing more diverse thanks to FIVB outreach in countries where it doesn’t have a long tradition. Teams from Morocco to Mexico earned spots in Tokyo through qualifying tournaments that guarantee at least one spot per continent.

  • Olympics-Cycling-Five riders to watch in track cycling

    The track cycling events begin at the Izu velodrome, 130km south west of Tokyo, on Monday. Kenny is the golden girl of British track cycling and has win every Olympic event she has entered -- winning the team pursuit and omnium at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Since Rio she has married her husband Jason, who will be trying to add to his six Olympic gold medals on the Izu track, and become a mother to son Albie.

  • Katie Ledecky Wins Her Third Consecutive Gold Medal in Women's 800m Freestyle at Tokyo Olympics

    With this victory, her final one in Tokyo, Katie Ledecky won her second gold medal at the Summer Games