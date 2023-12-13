Ammunition, tanks and drones: Denmark prepares €1 billion aid package for Ukraine

The Danish government is to present a new aid package for Ukraine in the Danish Parliament on 14 December.

Source: Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the heads of state of Norway, Finland, Iceland and Sweden, as reported by European Pravda with reference to DR.dk

Details: The package is worth about €1 billion, or approximately DKK 7.5 billion, and will include ammunition, tanks and drones.

"We are at a critical stage of the war, and we must guarantee that Ukraine has everything it needs to continue its fight," Mette Frederiksen said.

"This is why we are working with partners and allies for long-term security for Ukraine," the Danish PM added.

President Zelenskyy thanked Denmark for its participation in the rebuilding of Mykolaiv Oblast and the new aid package. He also had bilateral talks with Mette Frederiksen.

"First and foremost, we discussed the contents of the aid package which we [the Danish government – ed.] will present tomorrow. There is an urgent need for ammunition and certain other things at the front in Ukraine at the moment when winter is beginning to show its horrendous face," Frederiksen explained.

Background:

On 13 December, Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway, announced plans to supply Ukraine with additional aid to strengthen air defence, financial aid for healthcare and education, and funding to increase ammunition production.

After the meeting with Støre, Zelenskyy revealed that the protection of Ukrainian ports and the freedom of navigation in the Black Sea were also discussed.

