AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

On February 27th, we put the probability at 75% and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN).

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) has seen an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. Our calculations also showed that AMN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

According to most stock holders, hedge funds are perceived as underperforming, old financial vehicles of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds in operation today, Our researchers hone in on the upper echelon of this club, about 850 funds.

Keeping this in mind we're going to take a look at the new hedge fund action regarding AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN).

What does smart money think about AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 11% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AMN over the last 18 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) was held by Millennium Management, which reported holding $15.9 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by GLG Partners with a $14.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Royce & Associates, Driehaus Capital, and AQR Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Algert Coldiron Investors allocated the biggest weight to AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN), around 0.34% of its 13F portfolio. Royce & Associates is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.1 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AMN.