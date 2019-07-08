Amnesty identifies new 'killing field' in Philippines drugs war ahead of key UN vote

Relatives hold a memorial for their slain loved ones in a church in Manila - AP

Human rights group Amnesty International has identified a new “killing field” in the Philippines ahead of a United Nations vote this week on a mandate to investigate deaths during the country’s brutal three-year drugs war.

Thousands of suspected drug dealers and users have been gunned down by masked assassins or by the police since Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippine president, instigated a violent crackdown when he came into office in 2016. He recently indicated that the second half of his term will be deadlier.

The new Amnesty report, ‘They just kill: Ongoing extrajudicial executions and other violations in the Philippines’ war on drugs’, claims that extrajudicial killings by the police remain rampant.

Investigators hope it will provide crucial evidence to nudge the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva towards passing a resolution that would initiate a year-long investigation in the Philippines by UN special rapporteurs. The vote is expected to take place on Thursday.

The “scale of abuses reaches the threshold of crimes against humanity,” claims Amnesty, alleging that the police have operated with total impunity as they murder people from poor neighbourhoods whose names have appeared on manufactured “drug watch lists” with no legal basis.

Kateleen Myca Ulpina, 3, was killed in a police sting operation last month Credit: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

The Philippine government has acknowledged at least 6,600 killings carried out by the police. However, evidence suggests that thousands more have been fatally shot by masked assassins, often driving in tandem on a motorbike.

Amnesty reports that the country’s “bloodiest killing field” has shifted from the capital region to Bulacan province, in Central Luzon, seven miles north of Manila.

The investigation identified 20 cases in which 27 people were killed between May 2018 and April this year. After interviewing 58 people, including witnesses, relatives and officials, the human rights group concluded that many of the deaths appeared to be extrajudicial killings.

In one case, police claimed Jovan Magtanong, 30, and a father of three children, was killed after he fired at them first. They alleged they had found a .38 calibre gun and sachets of illegal drugs at the scene.

However, witnesses said he was sleeping alongside his children when officers knocked on his house door asking for another man. His family said he did not even own a gun and had not used drugs for over a year. “They killed him like an animal,” said one relative.

“It is not safe to be poor in President Duterte’s Philippines,” said Nicholas Bequelin, Amnesty’s regional director for East and Southeast Asia.

President Rodrigo Duterte instigated the drugs war three years ago Credit: Albert Alcain/PPD