Amnesty: Syria refugees suffered abuse, torture upon return

ZEINA KARAM
·3 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — A number of Syrian refugees who returned home have been subjected to detention, disappearance and torture at the hands of Syrian security forces, proving that it still isn't safe to return to any part of the country, Amnesty International said Tuesday.

In a report entitled “You’re going to your death,” the rights group documented what it said were violations committed by Syrian intelligence officers against 66 returnees, including 13 children between mid-2017 and spring 2021. Among those were five cases in which detainees had died in custody after returning to the country torn by civil war, while the fate of 17 forcibly disappeared people remains unknown.

The report strongly counters claims by a number of states that parts of Syria were now safe to return to. It criticizes Denmark, Sweden and Turkey specifically for restricting protection and putting pressure on refugees from Syria to go home. It also criticizes Lebanon and Jordan, who have some of the highest number of Syrian refugees per capita.

In Lebanon and Turkey, where many refugees face dire living conditions and discrimination, governments have put increasing pressure on Syrians to return. Turkey has reportedly forcibly deported many Syrians in the last two years — expulsions that reflect rising anti-refugee sentiment in a country that once flung open its borders to millions of Syrians fleeing civil war.

Denmark and Sweden earlier this year started revoking the residency permits of some Syrian refugees, arguing that the Syrian capital, Damascus, and neighboring regions were now safe.

Few experts agree with that assessment. While the security situation has stabilized in government-controlled areas and many parts of central Syria previously held by opposition rebels, forced conscription, indiscriminate detentions and forced disappearances continue to be reported. Moreover, entire neighborhoods are destroyed, and many people have no houses to return to. Basic services such as water and electricity are poor to nonexistent.

“Any government claiming Syria is now safe is willfully ignoring the horrific reality on the ground, leaving refugees once again fearing for their lives,” said Marie Forestier, researcher on refugee and migrant rights at Amnesty International. She said that while military hostilities may have subsided in most parts of Syria, the Syrian government’s “propensity for egregious human rights violations has not.”

The Syrian government and its chief international backer, Russia, have publicly called on refugees to return home and accused Western countries of discouraging it with claims that Syria is still unsafe.

In its report, Amnesty International urged European governments to immediately halt any practice directly or indirectly forcing people to return home. It also called on neighboring countries Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan, who host the bulk of the Syrian refugee population, to protect them from deportation or any other forcible return, in line with their international obligations.

It said Syrian authorities in some cases have targeted returnees to Syria simply for having fled, accusing them of treason or supporting “terrorism.”

The Syrian government routinely dismisses accusations of human rights abuses as lies.

The report documents serious violations committed by the Syrian government against refugees who returned to Syria from Lebanon, Rukban (an informal settlement between the Jordanian and Syrian borders), France, Germany, Turkey, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates between mid-2017 and spring 2021. They were based on interviews with 41 Syrians, including returnees and their relatives and friends, as well as lawyers, humanitarian workers and Syria experts.

In some cases, the human rights violations included rape or other forms of sexual violence, arbitrary or unlawful detention, and torture or other ill-treatment, the report said.

Syria’s 10-year war has killed about half a million people and forced about 5.6 million to flee abroad as refugees, mostly to neighboring countries.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Migrant families wary as El Salvador becomes first to adopt bitcoin

    Each month, Salvadoran tailor Julio Ramirez receives a small wire transfer from his two daughters in the United States, who have to pay a few dollars in commission fees for the transaction. As of this week, El Salvador's government says its historic adoption of bitcoin as legal tender will save Salvadorans living abroad millions of dollars in transfer charges if they instead use the cryptocurrency to send their money home. Over 2.5 million Salvadorans live abroad - mostly in the United States - and in 2020 they sent back almost $6 billion, equivalent to 23% of the country's gross domestic product.

  • Reports of 10-year-olds sexually abusing other children 'in the hundreds'

    The alleged perpetrator was aged 10 or under in 10% of reported cases.

  • No cashiers, please: Futuristic supermarket opens in Mideast

    The Middle East on Monday got its first completely automated cashier-less store, as retail giant Carrefour rolled out its vision for the future of the industry in a cavernous Dubai mall. Like Amazon's breakthrough unmanned grocery stores that opened in 2018, the Carrefour mini-market looks like any ordinary convenience store, brimming with sodas and snacks, tucked between sprawling storefronts of this city-state. Nearly a hundred small surveillance cameras blanket the ceiling.

  • Taliban say U.N. promises aid after meeting with officials in Kabul

    Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban's political office and other officials met Martin Griffiths as Afghanistan faces a potentially catastrophic humanitarian crisis caused by severe drought and a collapsing economy. "The U.N. delegation promised continuation of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, saying he would call for further assistance to Afghanistan during the coming meeting of donor countries," Shaheen said on Twitter.

  • Guinea coup attempt: Soldiers claim to seize power from Alpha Condé

    Troops announce a takeover on TV, while the defence ministry insists a coup attempt was thwarted.

  • Sri Lankan Parliament approves state of emergency

    Sri Lanka's Parliament on Monday approved a state of emergency declared by the president, who said it is needed to control food prices and prevent hoarding amid shortages of some staples. Opposition lawmakers said the emergency declaration isn't needed because other laws can be used to maintain essential supplies, and the tough emergency rules can be misused to stifle critics. The emergency law enables authorities to detain people without warrants, seize property, enter and search any premises, suspend laws and issue orders that cannot be questioned in court.

  • Report: UEFA to allow away fans at Champions League, Europa comps

    UEFA will reportedly now allow away fans at Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League matches to start the group stages next week.

  • North Korea promotes general to ruling party's powerful presidium - KCNA

    North Korea has elevated a general long seen as a rising star in the country's powerful military and a major player in its missile programme to a position in the presidium of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) politburo, state media reported on Tuesday. Pak Jong Chon will also serve as secretary of the WPK Central Committee, KCNA news agency said. His election to the presidium, one of the most powerful decision-making bodies in North Korea, came after he appeared to face reprimand or demotion in July after leader Kim Jong Un accused officials of causing a "great crisis" with unspecified coronavirus lapses.

  • Taliban tells Berlin it will welcome German companies, aid

    The Taliban would welcome German investment in Afghanistan and help in areas including humanitarian aid, health care, education and infrastructure, the group's spokesman told Bild newspaper. The Taliban took power in Afghanistan last month as foreign forces pulled out after a 20-year mission, and the country is facing an economic collapse and humanitarian crisis while donors and governments weigh up how to deal with the new leaders. Germany, acting in concert with the European Union, has laid out conditions to resume a diplomatic presence in Kabul and unfreeze development aid, urging the Taliban to respect human rights, particularly those of women.

  • Liverpool's Keita 'safe and well' after coup strands him in Guinea

    Liverpool said Monday midfielder Naby Keita was "safe and well" after he and his Guinea teammates were blocked in their home country by an apparent military coup.

  • The South African farm turning flies into food for pets - and maybe people

    A South African company is aiming to take advantage of a new interest in protein-rich insects.

  • Filibuster imperils Pelosi's abortion bill in U.S. Senate - Klobuchar

    The U.S. Senate's filibuster rule likely imperils a bill intended to protect abortion rights that Democrats are readying following the Supreme Court's decision not to block a strict new Texas ban, a leading Democratic senator said on Sunday. Senator Amy Klobuchar told CNN's "State of the Union" that some Senate Republicans support abortion rights but not enough to overcome the chamber's rule requiring 60 of its 100 members to agree on most legislation. The nation's 6-3 conservative top court this week allowed Texas' six-week abortion ban to go into effect, which observers said showed the justices may be ready to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a national right to abortion.

  • Ex-West Ham striker Haller stars as Ivory Coast trump Cameroon

    Former West Ham attacker Sebastien Haller scored twice in nine minutes to give the Ivory Coast a 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over fellow African top-10 nation Cameroon in Abidjan on Monday.

  • Guinea coup leader to form new government in weeks

    Col Mamady Doumbouya says there will be no witch-hunt against former officials.

  • Inmate's prison sentence lengthened by 27 months for throwing jug of faeces and urine in officer's face

    Edward Highton, was given an extra 27 months on his eight-and-a-half year sentence after throwing a jug of faeces and urine in a prison officer's face at HMP Swaleside in Kent.

  • The Taliban embrace social media: 'We too want to change perceptions'

    Famed for their shunning of technology, the Taliban are realising they need to be on social media too.

  • Feisty kangaroo boxes with garden swing

    A kangaroo practices its boxing and fighting skills with a garden swing.

  • Biden's standing among Americans nosedives in wake of rocky Afghanistan exit, COVID surge

    President Biden's approval ratings are slipping as he faces a barrage of bipartisan criticism over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and with a surge in COVID cases due to the delta variant.

  • Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden debuted her engagement ring in a golden hour selfie with her new fiancé

    Naomi Biden, the eldest daughter of the president's son Hunter Biden, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Peter Neal on Sunday.

  • Donald Trump Has Puzzling Response To Supreme Court Texas Abortion Ruling

    The court allowed Texas to enact a law that bans abortion after six weeks.