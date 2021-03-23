Among Colorado victims, a shop worker who loved her job and was dating colleague

  • King Soopers grocery store day after mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado
  • Flowers at the site of a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder
1 / 2

Among Colorado victims, a shop worker who loved her job and was dating colleague

King Soopers grocery store day after mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado
Alexandra Ulmer
·2 min read

(This story officially corrects victim's surname to "Stong," not "Strong," in 10th paragraph after police corrected initial release)

By Alexandra Ulmer

(Reuters) - For Teri Leiker, 51, the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, was long a happy place. She worked there for some 30 years and was even dating a colleague, according to friend Lexi Knutson.

"She loved going to work and enjoyed everything about being there," Knutson told Reuters. "Her boyfriend and her had been good friends and began dating in the fall of 2019. He was working yesterday too. He is alive."

Leiker was among the 10 people shot at the store on Monday whom authorities identified on Tuesday.

Knutson said she met Leiker in 2017 through a University of Colorado program that says it aims to foster friendships between students and "members of the community with intellectual and developmental disabilities." The University of Colorado's flagship campus is near the store.

Knuston said she thought Leiker's job had come through a special needs work program.

The 10 victims ranged in age from 20 to 65 and included Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force. Talley, 51, was the father of seven children and had recently been looking for a less dangerous job, according to a statement released by his father.

At least two other victims appeared to have worked at the store.

One of them was Rikki Olds, 25, whose Facebook page was full of pictures of rivers, mountains and waterfalls, as well as selfies with her boyfriend Jordan Arthur.

"Rikki baby, you were taken too soon. I miss you dearly," Arthur wrote on Facebook above a selfie of the two of them, grinning in front of a rocky hill.

Denny Stong, 20, was the youngest victim.

On his Facebook page, he said he was a fan of planes, bikes and motorcycles. In a nod to coronavirus-induced lockdowns, he'd framed his profile picture with the words "I can't stay home, I am a Grocery Store Worker."

Earlier this month, for his birthday, he'd asked friends to contribute to the National Foundation for Gun Rights, whose website says it works "to expand pro-gun precedents and defend gun owners."

"I've chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me," Stong wrote.

(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Man who set fire in downtown Raleigh store after George Floyd protest is going to prison

    Video surveillance footage shows the man entering the Dollar General store, stealing items and setting a fire.

  • Car jumps guardrail, hits spectator before splitting in half at NC dragway, video shows

    The 22-year-old fan who was injured told a TV station she couldn’t even look at her arm at first: “I thought that it was gone.”

  • Boulder shooting – live: Suspected shooter was ‘paranoid’, brother says as Obama pays tributes to victims

    Follow the latest updates

  • Border agents accused of just watching as migrants drown in shocking Rio Grande video

    Texas fisherman says he rescued a teenager while three others drowned in river

  • 'Our heart breaks': Colorado sports teams react to Boulder shooting that killed 10

    The gunman that opened fire in a King Soopers grocery market has been identified by authorities Tuesday as a 21-year-old Colorado man.

  • Deadly Boulder grocery store shooting highlights the looming threat of violence retail workers face in America

    The Boulder shooting is the deadliest in the US in almost two years. However, violence is a common threat in the retail industry.

  • Boulder shooting: Colorado gunman named as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa as victims are identified

    The victims of the King Sooper mass shooting in Colorado have been identified by police. 10 victims were identified overnight by the Boulder County Coroner’s office. Denny Strong, 20; Nevin Stanasic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65.One of the victims, Boulder Police Department officer Eric Talley, was killed in the attack.

  • Witnesses describe chaos as shooter opened fire in a Colorado grocery store

    Witnesses describe chaos as shooter opened fire in a Colorado grocery store

  • Iceland volcano offers chance to savor hot lava dogs

    Spectators and scientists flocked to the area near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, around 30 km (19 miles) southwest of Iceland's capital Reykjavik to closer study the environmental phenomenon.

  • AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective in new trial data

    AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in a large trial in Chile, Peru and the United States, the company said on Monday, paving the way for it to apply for U.S. approval. The vaccine was also 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation, and was safe, the partners said on Monday, releasing results of the late-stage human trial study of more than 32,000 volunteers across all age groups. It will also help to allay safety concerns that have disrupted its use in the European Union after a small number of reports of rare blood clots in people who received the vaccine.

  • Illinois town becomes first to approve reparations for Black residents

    Black residents will qualify for the housing programme if they or their ancestors lived in Evanston between the period of 1919 and 1969

  • Trump endorses challenger against Georgia elections chief

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed a conservative Georgia congressman in his bid to unseat the Republican secretary of state who refused to help overturn the November election results. Rep. Jody Hice, a tea party favorite and Trump acolyte, is the first major challenger to Brad Raffensperger since the secretary of state certified President Joe Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia and disputed Trump’s false allegations of fraud. “Jody has been a steadfast fighter for conservative Georgia values and is a staunch ally of the America First agenda," Trump said in a statement that repeated the unsupported allegations of fraud.

  • Capitol riots prosecutor suggests some will be charged with sedition and 11 Molotov cocktail bombs were altered to ‘act like napalm’

    Justice Department has so far not pursued sedition charges against any of the 400 suspects

  • NASCAR live updates: Ryan Blaney wins Atlanta Cup race, shocking Kyle Larson

    Blaney executed a late-race pass after Larson led more than 260 laps.

  • Biden news - live: President readies $3 trillion ‘build back better’ plan as Jill Biden border role questioned

    Follow the latest updates

  • Hurricanes end three-game slide with 3-0 victory over Blue Jackets

    Canes snap three-game winless streak in grand fashion; Hamilton, Nedeljkovic lead the way.

  • Australia poised for inquiry into veteran suicide, PM says

    Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks set to announce a Royal Commission to examine veteran suicides, after a government backbench revolt over delays in establishing an inquiry. Morrison last year said his government would appoint a permanent national commissioner to investigate suicides among current and former military personnel amid rising public anger over the issue. After widespread criticism over delays in implementing the scheme, Australia's Senate last week proposed a Royal Commission be established, the most powerful inquiry in Australia, with several ruling backbench lawmakers saying they would support it in a parliamentary vote expected this week.

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • Ahmad Al-Issa Identified as Suspect in Colorado Grocery Shooting

    Police have identified 21-year-old Ahmad Al-Issa as the suspect in the grocery store mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., that left ten people dead on Monday. Law enforcement officials said Al-Issa opened fire on customers and responding officers at a King Soopers grocery store with a rifle before being shot in the leg by police and taken into custody. He is in the hospital in stable condition, officials said. Police identified victims between the ages of 20 and 65, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowika, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65. Al-Issa has been charged with ten counts of murder. Law enforcement officials did not reveal a possible motive for the shooting and investigators believe there were no other suspects involved. “It is premature for us to draw any conclusions at this point in time,” FBI special agent Michael Schneider said. “I can tell you the community is safe and we will continue to share updates as we conduct our investigation and draw conclusions as a result of that investigation.” The suspect’s brother, Ali Aliwi Al-Issa, reportedly told The Daily Beast that his brother is “very anti-social” and paranoid. “When he was having lunch with my sister in a restaurant, he said, ‘People are in the parking lot, they are looking for me.’ She went out, and there was no one. We didn’t know what was going on in his head,” Al-Issa reportedly told the outlet, adding that he believes his brother is mentally ill. A Facebook page that appeared to belong to Al-Issa showed that his family had immigrated to the U.S. from Syria. The page featured quotes from the prophet Muhammad as well as posts about mixed martial arts. Police received reports of a shooting just before 3 p.m. local time on Monday, officials said. A witness told the Denver Post the gunman didn’t say anything before he began shooting. “He just came in and started shooting,” the witness said. Another witness said after the gunman had “let off a couple of shots” he “was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.” The massacre in Boulder marks the second mass shooting in the U.S. in one week, after a gunman opened fire on three Atlanta-area massage parlors, killing eight people including six Asian women.

  • National Guardsmen transporting Covid-19 vaccines held at gunpoint

    The suspect is accused of stopping three National Guard vans, identifying himself as a detective, ordering the guardsmen out of their vehicles and demanding to search their vans.