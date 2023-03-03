Among items taken from suspect: knives, gun

Mar. 3—Police seized knives, a gun, a cellphone and black masks following a search of the Moscow quadruple homicide suspect's vehicle and parents' home in Pennsylvania.

Recently unsealed documents from Monroe County, Pa., list more items that were found during the Dec. 30 arrest of Bryan Kohberger in Chestnuthill Township, Pa.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.

Among the items recovered by police were three knives, including one described as a Smith & Wesson pocket knife and another listed as a Taylor cutlery knife with a leather sheath. The other knife did not have a description.

While investigating the crime scene at the King Road home in Moscow on Nov. 13, police found a knife sheath that had "Ka-Bar," "USMC," and the United States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor insignia stamped on its outside.

The Idaho State Lab later found a single source of male DNA on the button snap of the knife sheath. Police believe this is Kohberger's DNA after comparing it to DNA evidence police obtained from the trash at Kohberger's parents' house two days before he was arrested.

Pennsylvania authorities also recovered multiple dark clothing items, including black masks. According to a probable cause affidavit detailing the events leading to Kohberger's arrest, a surviving roommate living at the King Road home told Moscow police that she saw a "figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her" during the early morning hours when the four victims were killed.

Other items found during the search in Monroe County include a cellphone, a laptop and a 40-caliber "Glock 22 Gen 5" along with empty 40-caliber magazines. Police have never indicated that a gun was used during the homicides.

Police also recovered a plastic bag containing a "green leafy substance," dark-colored boots, and a "criminal psychology book." Kohberger was a Ph.D. student in criminology at Washington State University.

The unsealed documents from Monroe County show that investigators kept track of his whereabouts when he was staying at his family's home and as he traveled around the county in the days leading to his arrest. A white Hyundai Elantra registered to Kohberger was seized at his parents' home during the arrest.

In January, Whitman County unsealed the document listing the items police seized at his Pullman home. That evidence includes one nitrile-type black glove; multiple hair strands, including one possibly from an animal; receipts from Walmart and Marshalls; a dust container from a vacuum; a computer tower; a "dark red spot;" two cuttings from an uncased pillow showing a reddish-brown stain; and two mattress covers with multiple stains.

In another document that was recently unsealed by Latah County, it describes a Jan. 27 status hearing where Kohberger's attorney Anne Taylor addresses media reports about a possible conflict of interest.

It states that the media brought attention to two cases where the Kootenai County Public Defender's Office represented Kernodle's mother, Cara Kernodle. Taylor is the chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender's Officer.

According to the status hearing, Taylor told Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall and Latah County Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings that she had no contact or relationship with Cara Kernodle and has not provided her any legal advice. She stated that most of what the media reported on this issue is untrue.

Taylor said that her name appears on every document in the public defender's office whether she is the acting attorney in a case or not. Taylor indicated she does not believe there is a conflict of interest.

Kohberger stated during the status hearing that he feels comfortable with Taylor continuing to be his attorney.

