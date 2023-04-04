'Among the most dangerous... facilities in the US': Gershun Freeman's family sues Shelby Co. for man's death

Attorney Ben Crump speaks about Gershun Freeman’s death while in custody at Shelby County Jail during a press conference outside of the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center in Memphis, Tenn., on March 17, 2023.

The family of an inmate at the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar who died after corrections officers pepper sprayed him, hit him and kneeled on his back for multiple minutes has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Chief Jailer Kirk Fields and the Shelby County government.

The lawsuit, filed with the United States District Court for the Western District of Tennessee, accused corrections officers and Shelby County leadership of disregarding the jail's standard procedure, interfering with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's investigation and displaying a pattern of violence against inmates.

"Mr. [Gershun] Freeman's killing did not happen in a vacuum," the lawsuit said. "It resulted from certain policies and customs of the Shelby County government and the pronounced dereliction of Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and Chief Jailer Kirk Fields. The county's practices, and Sheriff Bonner and Chief Fields' derelict leadership, made a scene like what unfolded on October 5, 2022, all but inevitable."

In arguing the county's awareness of problems at the Shelby County Jail, the lawsuit points to a 2000 investigation by the Department of Justice that "directly linked the constitutional violations in the jail to 'a lack of effective oversight...and the lack of supervision to prevent the staffs' use of force exceeding the limitations of policy.'"

The county did not fix those problems at the time the DOJ sued the county, the lawsuit said, and a settlement agreement was reached to remedy the jail's problems with "inmate on inmate violence,” “inmate classification,” “staffing,” and “security.”

"By entering into the settlement agreement, Shelby County recognized the jail's custom of violating inmates' constitutional rights and addressed those violations in its standard operating procedure guidelines which, if adhered to, reasonably protected the safety of inmates in their care and custody," the lawsuit read. "The county's history with the DOJ means that it knew...exactly how to fix things, well before its employees killed Mr. Freeman."

Gershun Freeman was arrested and booked at the Shelby County Jail on Oct. 1, 2022, after he was accused of attacking, threatening and kidnapping his girlfriend. The kidnapping charge came from the woman telling investigators that Freeman forced her into a car at his home and then drove her to another location, where she was set free.

His manner of death was listed as homicide, although that "is not meant to definitively indicate criminal intent," the autopsy said.

The lawsuit said Freeman's family "suspected he was experiencing a mental-health crisis" when he was arrested, and was given a standard screening process when he was booked at the jail. The lawsuit, however points to a number of issues with the jail's handling of its almost 350 inmates who suffer from mental health problems.

"The perfunctory screening process all but ensures a high rate of missed or mis-diagnoses for inmates' psychiatric disabilities or acute psychiatric conditions," the lawsuit said.

According to the lawsuit, Freeman was eventually moved to the 4-Juliet cell pod, which is also known as the suicide pod, and lawyers for Freeman's family argue this move was because jail staff determined "that Mr. Freeman was experiencing a mental-health crisis and posed an imminent risk of self-harm."

The lawsuit then says Freeman was placed in the cell by himself, with no clothes on, when staff began handing out meals.

According to the lawsuit, jail should have slid food trays through "security flaps" on each cell's doors.

"Fully opening the cell doors on this pod substantially increases the likelihood of confrontation with inmates suffering from acute psychosis or other destabilizing psychiatric conditions," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit says that a corrections officer pointed the can of mace at Freeman when they went to open his door and deliver the food, which was when Freeman ran out of the cell. The lawsuit further said the door operator at the end of the 4-Juliet pod joined officers in punching and kicking Freeman, instead of closing the pod door.

The ensuing melee spanned multiple hallways and floors of the jail, until a corrections officer could be seen kneeling on Freeman's back for multiple minutes.

Attorneys for the family — Jake Brown, Brice Timmons and Ben Crump — also argued that the "totally inadequate resources" to service mental health care that is not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and that "the jail is well-aware of the need for mental health accommodations."

Attorney Jake Brown, a co-counsel with Ben Crump and Brice Timmons for the Freeman family, speaks about Gershun Freeman’s death while in custody at Shelby County Jail during a press conference outside of the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center in Memphis, Tenn., on March 17, 2023.

The lawsuit also alleges jail staff and other employees from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office interfered with TBI's investigation by giving false narratives of the incident, telling TBI no other detainees saw the melee, intimidating detainees who did witness the incident from reporting what they saw to TBI and withholding camera footage from TBI.

In alleging further misconduct, the lawsuit pointed to a pattern of not firing jail staff for excessive use of force incidents, along with saying Bonner — who is also running to be the next Memphis Mayor — "actively resisted" tracking excessive force complaints against jail staff, disqualified those with previous excessive force violations from getting a job with SCSO and mandating those who use excessive force have their law enforcement certifications stripped.

The lawsuit also points to eight deaths at the Shelby County Jail between Jan. 1, 2022 and Oct. 5, which did not include Freeman's death, saying the jail "now stands among the most dangerous pre-trial detention facilities in the United States."

