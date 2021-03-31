'Among Us' will get 15-player lobbies and a new art style

After a lengthy wait, Among Us' latest map, the Airship, is available to download today. With it comes the biggest update developer Innersloth has released for the game to date. Included in the package are a persistent account system and an extensive collection of new hats. However, the studio has even bigger changes planned for the future.

🚨 #TheAirship is OUT NOW 🚨



Welcome aboard! Play the new, free Among Us update featuring:

⭐️ New tasks, hats, and areas to explore

⭐️ Accounts for reporting

⭐️ Our biggest map yet



Work together and carry out the greatest plan - whether that's as a Crewmate or Impostor. pic.twitter.com/2GmQIxzQSd — Among Us - The Airship out now! (@AmongUsGame) March 31, 2021

In a blog post detailing today's update, Innersloth says it's working on introducing 15-player lobbies and a revamped art style. Innersloth artist Marcus B has "completely" updated the visual assets to clean up lines and make the animation process easier. "[We] can't wait for you to see that soon," the studio's community director, Victoria Tran, said.

Innersloth promised to share a more detailed feature roadmap in the future and do a better job of letting the community know what's happening at the studio. With two new hires, it also expects future updates won't take as long to deliver. In the meantime, you can download the Airship on PC, iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch.