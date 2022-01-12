Amore Pools owner gets moderate bail reduction, still held on more than $1 million

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A judge trimmed just $160,000 off of the $1.2 million bail an Indian River County woman had requested be substantially reduced, according to court documents.

Amore’ Pools owner Chrystal Washburn, 39, has been held at the Indian River County Jail since October on more than a dozen crimes involving her company. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has charged Washburn and her husband with systematically defrauding customers across the Treasure Coast and elsewhere by fraudulently establishing the business, then agreeing to building backyard swimming pools but never completing them.

Her attorney, Roger Azcona of Okeechobee, presented the request for bail reduction to Circuit Court Judge Dan Vaughn on Nov. 30.

State prosecutors said they were concerned Washburn would have "overwhelming" incentive to flee Indian River County. However, Vaughn said the state didn't present evidence demonstrating Washburn would be a flight risk.

Nonetheless, Vaughn's bail reduction decision on Jan. 4 was only by $160,000. Washburn's attorneys had requested the bail be set on no higher than $100,000.

She remained at the Indian River County Jail in lieu of $1,040,000 bail Wednesday. A hearing for her case is scheduled for March 23.

The Amore Pools saga: Company knee deep in complaints, punishments from Treasure Coast governments

Washburn was charged with 16 crimes, including seven counts of identity fraud, four counts of money laundering, insurance fraud, contracting without a license, false statement of compliance and scheme to defraud.

Her husband, Brian Washburn, has been charged with the same offenses, but was being held without bail because he violated probation. He has a hearing for his case on Feb. 15.

Amore' had an office in St. Lucie County, while the couple lives in Indian River County.

