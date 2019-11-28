Amorepacific plays key role in ASEAN-ROK cultural diplomacy

Latest K-Beauty trends and its vision of coexistence presented to First Ladies of ASEAN nations visiting for the ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Summit

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific Group (Amorepacific) played a key role in cultural diplomacy through a showcase of K-beauty for the First Ladies of six ASEAN nations visiting Korea for the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit.

South Korea’s First Lady Kim Jung Sook and First Ladies of ASEAN countries observe Amorepacific’s digital skin analysis demonstration (Source: Blue House Photo Journalists) More

Logo More

Amorepacific participated in the ASEAN-ROK K-Beauty Festival held at BEXCO, Busan from November 25 to 26 and presented its star brands popular among ASEAN customers, along with its corporate vision of coexistence and mutual growth at its exhibition booth titled the K-Beauty Harmony Zone.

Amorepacific Exhibition Booth at ASEAN-ROK K-Beauty Festival More

On November 26 Amorepacific's exhibition was introduced to the First Ladies of Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and Philippines who came to the event with South Korea's First Lady Kim Jung Sook. The company's efforts to inspire customers, society, and the industry through mutual growth were presented. An opportunity to experience innovative digital technologies that will drive future growth of the beauty industry was also provided.

Thailand’s Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Suvit Maesincee and South Korea’s Minister of SMEs and Startups Park Young Sun visits the Amorepacific exhibition at the ASEAN-ROK K-Beauty Festival on November 25th, 2019 (Source Amorepacific) More