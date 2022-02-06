🌱 Amorino Gelato Opens + Tampa Rent Activists Organize Amid Hike

Up and at 'em, Tampa! Let's get this Monday started off right. Here's what's going on today in Tampa.

First, today's weather:

Times of clouds and sun. High: 68 Low: 53.

Here are the top stories today in Tampa:

1. Amorino is now serving Italian gelato at the International Plaza in Tampa. In addition to an array of gelato flavors, the stand also serves hot chocolate with gelato, macarons, French crepes, and more. Their first location opened in New York City in 2011. (That's So Tampa)

2. A St. Petersburg man was arrested Friday after he allegedly exposed himself to a minor on a bus, according to a police affidavit. 34-year-old Lionel Jermaine Thompson allegedly sat in front of the minor, pulled down his shorts, and began performing a sex act on himself while looking at the minor. (WFLA)

3. Rent activist groups will join on Saturday, February 19th from noon-2 p.m. at 609 West Waters Avenue in Tampa to "get organized and demand changes in our City." The meeting comes after the Tampa City Council shot down a Tenant's Bill of Rights at a recent city council meeting amid record rent prices. (Creative Loafing Tampa)

4. 32-year-old Pasco County Schools teacher, Kyle Handfield, has been arrested and charged with sexual battery custodial authority on a student, according to a release from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Police say there was an inappropriate relationship between Handfield and a 14-year-old student at the time of the incident. (Bay News 9)

5. A local pregnant mother survived COVID-19 after 3 months in the hospital at St. Joseph's Hospital. She woke from her coma in September, according to a press release. During much of her stay, she was in a medically-induced coma and cannot remember anything, but is thankful for the frontline workers who she credits with helping save her life. (Baycare)

Today in Tampa:

HART Board of Directors Meeting (Hybrid) At County Center. (9:00 AM)

Introduction to Genealogy At Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative (4:00 PM)

Remix: Pour Your Heart Out At The Bryan Glazer Family JCC. (6:00 PM)

Citizen Advisory Committee Meeting At Hillsborough County Schools. (6:00 PM)

Laser Tag At TRIBE Seminole Heights. (6:00 PM)

From my notebook:

As part of the annual Sack Hunger program , the Tampa Bay Bucs have joined forces with Raymond James and local partners to benefit Feeding Tampa Ba y . The efforts totaled over 28,000 meals. (Facebook)

Members of the City of Tampa staff enjoyed attending the 2022 Italy Expo on Saturday in celebration of its 30th Anniversary as Sister Cities with Comune di Agrigento. (Facebook)

South Tampa Chamber of Commerce is welcoming Health + Glow Primary Care and MedSpa to the chamber. (Facebook)

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Monday! I'll see you soon.

— Carlos Hernandez

About me: Hello my name is Carlos Hernandez and I am a food writer with over 10 years of experience in the industry. I write the food blog Carlos Eats (http://www.carloseats.com) and also contribute to several newspapers and magazines with food-related blogs and articles.

