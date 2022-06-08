Amory man accused of burglary, cyberstalking in Oxford

Jun. 7—OXFORD — Oxford police needed the help of Alabama law enforcement to catch a Monroe County man accused of burglary and cyberstalking.

A Heritage Drive resident called 911 on May 22 to report a disturbance. Oxford police later issued arrest warrants for Christopher Paul Parker, 44, of Amory, charged with two counts of burglary and one count of cyberstalking.

More than a week later, Parker was taken into custody on June 2 and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center. Where he was held on a $30,000 bond.

The Northpointe Police Department in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, assisted on this case.

william.moore@djournal.com