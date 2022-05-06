Amory man charged with felony shoplifting

May 6—TUPELO — A Monroe County man caught with more than $1,500 worth of purloined goods has been charged with felony shoplifting.

Tupelo police were called to Belk around 3 p.m. May 2. Employees and store security had detained Robert Rucker, 51, of Amory, and held him for authorities. During the investigation, police claim to have discovered around $1,600 in merchandise was recovered from Rucker. At the time of his arrest, Rucker also had an active warrant for a previous felony shoplifting charge.

During his initial appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court May 4, Judge Willie Allen set bond at $50,000.

