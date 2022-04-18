Amory police make breaking and entering arrest

Apr. 18—According to the Amory Police Department, Bobbie N. Doster, 31, of Amory was charged with one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling and one count of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

According to a press release from the APD, officers responded to a call April 17 at a residence alongside 6th Street S. in reference to a break-in, which led to a search of a nearby vacant residence after following evidence. The investigation resulted in the arrest.

As of Monday morning, Doster was being housed in the Monroe County Detention Center. Bond was to be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge.