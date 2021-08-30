Amory police make child endangerment, drug arrests

Aug. 30—According to the Amory Police Department, Randall L Reynolds, 35, of Amory was charged with child neglect/endangerment (drug related) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

As of early Monday afternoon, bond was to be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge, and Reynolds was housed at Monroe County Detention Center.

Kayla R Richey, 38, of Amory was charged with child neglect/endangerment (drug related), possession of a controlled substance and contraband delivered to an inmate.

As of early Monday afternoon, bond was to be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge, and Richey was being housed at Monroe County Detention Center.