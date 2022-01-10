Amory police make cocaine, meth arrests

Jan. 10—According to the Amory Police Department's weekly report, Alaina J. N. Griggs, 28, of Amory was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine). Monroe County Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes set bond at $40,000. As of Monday morning, she was being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.

Garrick L. Miller, 50, of Amory was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and two counts of sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Judge Haynes set bond at $125,000. Miller is in Mississippi Department of Corrections custody.

Zachary W. McKinney, 66, of Amory was charged with sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Judge Haynes set bond at $50,000. As of Monday morning, he was being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.