Amory police make cocaine, meth arrests

Ray Van Dusen, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·1 min read

Jan. 10—According to the Amory Police Department's weekly report, Alaina J. N. Griggs, 28, of Amory was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine). Monroe County Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes set bond at $40,000. As of Monday morning, she was being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.

Garrick L. Miller, 50, of Amory was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and two counts of sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Judge Haynes set bond at $125,000. Miller is in Mississippi Department of Corrections custody.

Zachary W. McKinney, 66, of Amory was charged with sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Judge Haynes set bond at $50,000. As of Monday morning, he was being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.

