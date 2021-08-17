Amory police continue to investigate homicide, assault cases

Aug. 17—AMORY — As of Tuesday morning, there were no arrests made in Aug. 12's homicide at a residence alongside 12th Avenue North or Aug. 13's assault case on the north side of Amory. Both incidences involved females. The victim of the homicide, Judy Baxter, was a well-known active member of the community who previously owned Amory Lawn and Pool Services.

Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory is in charge of funeral arrangements for Baxter, and no date has been set for the funeral. Online condolences can be left at www.clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.

The Amory Police Department stated early in the case and again during an Aug. 14 press conference that not much information could be released to the public without compromising the integrity of the homicide investigation.

The APD is continuing to follow leads in the investigation.

Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen encouraged members of the public to be aware of their surroundings and lock their homes and vehicles.

Following last week's two incidents, there has been an increased amount of law enforcement patrol throughout the city.

Bowen urged anyone with any knowledge or anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the homicide incident to contact law enforcement with any information. Any vehicle with a dash camera that may have been in the area of Highway 6 and Highway 25 N in the city limits from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 12 or citizens in homes with any surveillance, such as doorbell cameras, that have not been contacted already should contact the police.

Anyone with any information can contact the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-530-7151 or the Amory Police Department at (662) 256-2676.