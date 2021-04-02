Amory Police Department investigating shooting

Apr. 2—AMORY — A domestic incident led to an April 1 shooting in which the victim was shot seven times but managed to drive himself to the emergency room for initial evaluation.

According to Amory Police Department Investigator Andy Long, who did not release names of those involved or the address of where the incident happened, said an ex-spouse from another town came to his ex-wife's house, where the incident escalated.

The ex-wife and her significant other are residents of the home where the shooting occurred.

"There was an altercation, and the current significant other then shot the ex-husband. He was hit seven times, and the victim transported himself to the Amory emergency room and he was transported to Tupelo from there," Long said.

Long said Friday morning the victim was transported from Tupelo to Region One Medical Center in Memphis, where he was listed in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation, and the case will be turned over the grand jury to determine if there will be any charges filed.