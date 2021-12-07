Amory police work embezzlement, drug and B&E cases

Ray Van Dusen, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo

Dec. 6—According to the Amory Police Department, Antwan L. House, 27, of Birmingham, Alabama was arrested for the felony charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and breaking and entering of a dwelling. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes set bond at $75,000. As of Monday morning, House was detained at the Monroe County Detention Center.

In a separate case, Deangelo M. Westbrook, 36, of Shannon was charged with embezzlement. Judge Haynes set his bond at $7,500. He is free on bond.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories