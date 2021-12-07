Amory police work embezzlement, drug and B&E cases

Dec. 6—According to the Amory Police Department, Antwan L. House, 27, of Birmingham, Alabama was arrested for the felony charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and breaking and entering of a dwelling. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes set bond at $75,000. As of Monday morning, House was detained at the Monroe County Detention Center.

In a separate case, Deangelo M. Westbrook, 36, of Shannon was charged with embezzlement. Judge Haynes set his bond at $7,500. He is free on bond.