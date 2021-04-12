Amory police make meth arrests

Apr. 12—According to the Amory Police Department, Milton S. Harper, 45, of Amory was charged with possession of a controlled substance — meth. Officers conducted a traffic stop April 11, and Harper was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

As of Monday morning, his bond was to be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge. At the time, he was being housed at the City of Amory Jail.

In a separate case, Tiffany N. Cruse, 31, of Amory was charged with possession of a controlled substance — meth. On April 7, officers checked on a suspicious person at a business alongside Highway 278 and found Cruse to be in possession of controlled substances.

Monroe County Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes set bond at $10,000. Cruse is free on bond.