Amory police make methamphetamine arrests

Ray Van Dusen, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo

Jun. 14—According to the Amory Police Department, Travis Lamar Jackson, 32, of Caledonia was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis set bond at $15,000. As of Monday morning, Jackson was being held at the Monroe County Detention Center.

Joseph Edward Wilson, 35, of Grenada was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Davis set bond at $5,000. As of Monday morning, Wilson was being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.

Recommended Stories