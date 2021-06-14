Amory police make methamphetamine arrests

Jun. 14—According to the Amory Police Department, Travis Lamar Jackson, 32, of Caledonia was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis set bond at $15,000. As of Monday morning, Jackson was being held at the Monroe County Detention Center.

Joseph Edward Wilson, 35, of Grenada was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Davis set bond at $5,000. As of Monday morning, Wilson was being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.