Amory police, North Mississippi Narcotics round up 5 men on various felonies

Sep. 26—AMORY — Five men are facing various felony charges following a string of search warrants being executed Sept. 21 by the Amory Police Department and North Mississippi Narcotics Unit. The warrants were executed in the area of 111th and 112th streets.

Jerry Daniel, 50, of Amory was charged with drug trafficking controlled substance — aggravated (methamphetamine), drug trafficking controlled substance (schedule II) enhanced, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent enhanced (cocaine and marijuana). Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens revoked his bond.

Wilbert Hogan, 71, of Amory was charged with drug trafficking controlled substance — aggravated (methamphetamine), drug trafficking controlled substance (schedule II) enhanced and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent enhanced. His bond was set at $750,000.

Larry Daniel, 66, of Amory was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine and cocaine). Judge Stevens set bond at $20,000.

Devanta Hogan, 31, of Amory was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (marijuana) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Judge Stevens set bond at $25,000.

Russell A. Reese, 45, of Amory was charged with possession of marijuana with intent. Judge Stevens set bond at $10,000.