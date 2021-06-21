Amory police, North MS Narcotics seize cash, guns, drugs

Jun. 21—Monroe Journal

AMORY — Five people are facing charges after law enforcement executed a search warrant at an Amory residence June 15.

According to a press release from the Amory Police Department, officers, along with the department's special response team and agents from the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, served a warrant at 1089 H Ave., which led to the seizure of cash, firearms, a vehicle and alleged drugs.

Those arrested in the case were Lance Montrell Pack, 37, of Amory; Richard Earl Walker, 58, of Nettleton; Javez Leeshad Pruitt, 29, of Amory; Shamanik Sonatta French, 26, of Amory; and Henry Lee Pruitt, 57, of Amory.

Pack was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis set bond at $15,000, and Pack is out on bail.

Walker was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine). Davis set his bond at $50,000, and he is out on bond.

Javez Pruitt was charged with trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance (oxycode) with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent to sell and child neglect/endangerment (drug related). He is free on a $175,000 bond, which was set by Davis.

French and Pruitt were each also charged with trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance (oxycode) with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent to sell and child neglect/endangerment (drug related).

Additionally, Pruitt was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

While French is free after her bond being set at $175,000, Pruitt was to be arraigned in Monroe County Justice Court Monday.