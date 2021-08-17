Amory police officer assaulted after responding to domestic call

Aug. 17—AMORY — An Amory police officer was treated and released from North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory Tuesday morning after being assaulted in the process of answering a domestic call in West Amory.

Authorities are looking for Tomas Finnie for failing to report for house arrest and felony assault of an officer.

"The officer responded to a call of a complaint of a domestic and when he arrived, the suspect confronted him and the assault took place against him," said Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen, adding the officer is okay.

According to a Facebook post from the APD, there is a noticeable presence of officers mainly in the J Avenue area looking for a suspect. This case is not related to Aug. 12's homicide or Aug. 13's assault.

The APD is expected to release more information later.