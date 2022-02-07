Amory police make separate drug arrests

Feb. 7—AMORY — According to the Amory Police Department, Lance P. Davis, 44, of Aberdeen was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes set bond at $35,000, and he is free on bond.

Amory police also arrested Anthony B. Jones, 47, of Caledonia for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. As of Monday morning, he was being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting his bond to be set.