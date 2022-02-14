Amory police make separate meth, B&E arrests

Ray Van Dusen, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo

Feb. 14—According to the Amory Police Department's weekly press release, Timothy D. Smith, 57, of Nettleton was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). As of Monday morning, he was being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting bond to be set in justice court.

Michael A. Darby, 19, of Hatley was charged with breaking and entering of a commercial building. He was also being held at the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting bond to be set.

