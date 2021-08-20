Amory police make separate voyeurism, officer assault arrests; continue homicide investigation

Ray Van Dusen, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·2 min read

Aug. 20—AMORY — The Amory Police Department made separate arrests stemming from incidents at West Amory Elementary School and involving an officer assault.

According to an APD Facebook post, during the evening hours of Aug. 7, Zccheaus Malik Vasser entered West Amory Elementary School. He was arrested and charged on Aug. 18 with voyeurism. His bond was set Aug. 19 by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis at $50,000.

In a separate case, during the morning of Aug. 17, Devonta Tomas Finnie assaulted an Amory police officer during a call at a residence alongside 113th Street, according to the post. Finnie fled on foot and turned himself in on Aug. 18 to the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He was charged with felony simple assault on a police officer, along with other misdemeanor warrants with our agency. MDOC also has charges on Finnie. His bond was set for the assault charge on Aug. 19 by Judge Davis at $50,000.

The Amory Police Department also released the following statement about the ongoing Aug. 12 homicide investigation:

These incidents are not connected to the ongoing homicide investigation. We are aware of the rumors and accusations that are circulating on social media platforms regarding the 12th Avenue investigation. As we have stated before, no arrest has been made, and no further incidents have occurred since our last post. In the event anything else should occur or in the event an arrest is made, we will post this information on our app and social media platforms. Out of respect for the family, please do not share information that does not come from us. Understand, each time a rumor is started and spread it takes resources away from the investigation.

We monitor social media sites as part of our investigation, so each time people share unconfirmed information, it takes resources from the investigation to prove or disprove its authenticity. Our top priority is the integrity of the investigation, so that we may get justice for the victim and family.

Our department, along with assisting agencies, continues to go through all of the information that has been provided by the public one piece at a time. This is a time-consuming process to make sure nothing is missed. We still ask that if you have information on the homicide on 12th Avenue North, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151. Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $9,999 for information leading to an arrest on the individual responsible. They DO NOT want your name, just your information.

