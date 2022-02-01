Amory woman charged after disturbance at Tupelo restaurant

Feb. 1—TUPELO — A Monroe County woman was charged with felony malicious mischief after throwing things in a restaurant and vandalizing a parked car.

Tupelo police were called the the Fairpark Grill at 343 East Main Street around 2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21 for a disturbance. The business reported that a white female entered the restaurant, then began throwing trash and yelling profanities. The suspect walked outside and began damaging an unoccupied vehicle.

According to Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, the initial investigation determined that the suspect did not know the owner of the vehicle she damaged.

Amber Stanford, 29, of 1129 Earl Frye Boulevard, Amory, was quickly detained by police and charged with disturbance of a business.. Since the damages to the car exceeded $1,000, a probable cause hearing was held and Stanford was also charged with felony malicious mischief. Bond was set at $5,000.

