AMOS appoints new CEO to lead its next phase of transformation and growth

Venkatraman Sheshashayee is appointed as Acting CEO with immediate effect

Mr Sheshashayee will lead AMOS' strategy to 'transform and grow' by improving operational efficiency, driving modernization and deepening customer touchpoints

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMOS Group Limited ("AMOS"), a supplier of products, services, and solutions to the Marine and Energy industries, today announces the appointment of Venkatraman Sheshashayee as its new Acting Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect. Mr. Sheshashayee succeeds Dan Tan Song Boon who has resigned as CEO and is leaving AMOS to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Sheshashayee is a seasoned C-suite professional with over 35 years' experience in the manufacturing, shipping and offshore oil & gas industries. He has proven track record in promoting, developing and transforming businesses, as well as the overall management of operations.

Kyle Shaw, Executive Chairman of AMOS, said: "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Sheshashayee as new Acting CEO of AMOS to lead the company during the next phase of our transformation and growth. Mr. Sheshashayee is a strong leader and I am confident that he has the management skills, industry knowledge and understanding of our customers to lead the business forward. I would like to thank Mr Tan for his contribution to AMOS and wish him all the best in the future."

Mr. Sheshashayee said: "It is my privilege to join AMOS and be part of this amazing team and transformation. AMOS has a long and proud track record of providing world-class technical supplies and services to the marine and offshore industries and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of this great business."

Mr. Sheshashayee's previous roles include CEO & Executive Director of Miclyn Express Offshore, CEO & Executive Director of Jaya Holdings Limited and Managing Director of Greatship Global. When CEO of Miclyn Express Offshore, Mr. Sheshashayee restructured the group's vision and strategy, penetrated and expanded the business into new markets and verticals, and reinforced systems and talent to deliver operational improvements and cost savings to its shareholders. In Jaya Holdings, he spearheaded the turnaround of the Group, and successfully orchestrated a strategic sale within two and a half years, tripling shareholder value. At Greatship Global, Mr. Sheshashayee helped build a global offshore drilling and logistics services business from scratch, setting up operations in India, South East Asia, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Europe and the Middle East.

Kyle Shaw added: "Over the past two years we have made good progress implementing our strategy to 'transform and grow', which has seen the company upgrade its management practices, embrace the use of digital technology, and introduce new Alcona products. We have continued to implement our strategy in 2020 with significant reductions in staff headcount, modifications to the business structure, and new product developments that have made AMOS more operationally efficient, more aligned with customer needs and more financially stable. Looking ahead, AMOS will continue to aggressively transform itself to enable growth and the creation of value for shareholders."

AMOS currently operates production, logistics and fulfillment centers across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, including in Singapore where AMOS has the leading and most technologically advanced fulfilment and solutions center in Southeast Asia and China.

About AMOS Group Limited

AMOS was founded in 1974 and listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) in 2012. Headquartered at its technologically advanced Fulfillment Center in Singapore, the AMOS network strategically links twelve key locations across Asia, the Middle East and Europe, enabling single-point sourcing and supply for its customers.

Through its modern procurement, logistics and supply chain infrastructure, AMOS offers a broad and comprehensive portfolio of world-class technical supplies, services and provisioning solutions to customers in the marine and energy industries.

In addition to representing and supporting industry leading brands through exclusive supplier arrangements, AMOS also markets its own ALCONA brand of professional grade equipment including personal protective equipment and an expanding range of technical supplies and daily consumables developed for the marine and energy workplace.

For more information please visit the website www.amosgroup.com

