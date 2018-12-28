Amos Oz: key dates

Here are the main dates in the life of Israeli writer Amos Oz, who died on Friday aged 79.

- May 4, 1939: Amos Klausner is born in Jerusalem.

- 1954: Joins the kibbutz of Hulda, central Israel, at the age of 15 and takes the surname Oz, meaning "strength, courage" in Hebrew.

- 1965: Publishes his first book, "Where the Jackals Howl", a collection of short stories.

- June 1967: Fights in the Six-Day War as part of a tank unit.

- October 1973: Again serves in the Israeli military during the Arab-Israeli war.

- 1978: Co-founder of the "Peace Now" movement, Israel's premier anti-settlement peace movement.

- 1987: Publishes "Black Box", a novel written in the form of letters exchanged between Israeli Jews.

- 2002: Publishes his autobiographical novel "A Tale of Love and Darkness" hailed as a modern classic of world literature and a bestseller around the world.

- 2005: Wins the prestigious Goethe Prize for his oeuvre.

- December 28, 2018: Dies from cancer aged 79.