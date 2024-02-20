Amount of drugs seized in West Georgia county drastically rose from 2022 to 2023, report says

The amount of drugs seized by a West Georgia sheriff’s office has skyrocketed over the last several years.

Over $21 million worth of drugs were seized by the sheriff’s office in Muscogee County, Georgia last year.

Ledger-Enquirer reports that according to the 2023 sheriff’s office annual report, the office saw a nearly 10 times increase in the value of drugs seized over the previous year.

In 2022, about $2.3 million in illegal drugs were confiscated.

In 2021 the amount was nearly $900,000 worth.

One bust involving multiple search warrants netted over 119 pounds of marijuana, 10.4 ounces of cocaine, 6.6 ounces of methamphetamine, 7 handguns, 1 rifle, and nearly $35,000 in cash.

The entire haul was valued to be worth $588,000.

Four people were arrested in that drug bust investigation.

Over 1,400 pounds more drugs were seized in 2023 than were seized in 2022, according to the report.

In 2022, 135 pounds of marijuana was seized by the sheriff’s office, while 1,229 pounds were seized in 2023.

The number of felony arrests more than doubled in 2023 over 2022, totaling 2,047.

The sheriff’s office also saw an increase in the number of guns seized in 2023.

They confiscated 410 firearms in 2023, 97 more than they seized in 2022.

