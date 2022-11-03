Amoxicillin shortage in US fueled by surge in pediatric RSV cases: What to know

Bottles of antibiotics line a shelf at a Publix Supermarket pharmacy on August 7, 2007, in Miami, Florida. Publix has decided to start giving away seven commonly prescribed antibiotics for free. The oral antibiotics will be available at no cost to any customers with a prescription as often as they need it. Publix will offer 14-day supplies of the seven drugs at all of the company's pharmacies. The supermarket chain operates 684 pharmacies in five states.

DETROIT — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has added one of the most commonly used antibiotics for children to its Drug Shortage Database partly because of a spike in demand amid a national surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV.

Many drugstore shelves already are bare of amoxicillin oral powder for suspension, which is mixed by a pharmacist and dispensed in liquid form most often to children, said Farah Jalloul, director of professional development at the Michigan Pharmacists Association.

“RSV is a viral infection. Antibiotics are usually for bacterial infections,” Jalloul said. “We've been seeing that it has been prescribed as a secondary protection against any underlying bacterial infection in children with RSV.”

For example, Jalloul explained that in addition to RSV, a child also may have developed an ear infection or pneumonia, which could be treated with amoxicillin.

RSV dangerous to babies, elderly, immunocompromised

“Amoxicillin is one of the most dispensed antibiotics for children,” Jalloul said. “Demand for the drug is not meeting the supply during this time. With the level of infection that we've seen, I'm assuming that physicians are also seeing an underlying cause of a bacterial infection.”

Hundreds of children have been hospitalized with RSV in recent weeks as part of a national wave of infections. In most people, the common virus causes mild, cold-like symptoms. But for babies, people with compromised immune systems and elderly people, it can cause serious illness.

The Oakland County Health Division issued a statement Wednesday urging people with cold-like symptoms to avoid interaction with small children to limit the spread of RSV.

“We are hearing that emergency departments are getting pretty full and we're also hearing that pediatric ICU (intensive care unit) beds are approaching capacity,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the chief medical executive for the state Department of Health and Human Services.

At Corewell Health East, hospital beds for children are fluctuating between “at” and “reaching” capacity, said Dr. Matthew Denenberg, health system chief of pediatrics.

DeVos Children’s Hospital "has a very busy ICU, and we’ve flexed beyond our traditional walls to make room for ICU patients," spokesperson Andrea Finnegan told the Free Press on Wednesday. "We are continuing to accept patients who need intensive care and remain open to care for the community."

FDA Press Officer Jim McKinney told the Free Press on Wednesday that the agency is aware of some “intermittent supply interruptions of amoxicillin products in the U.S., and (is) currently working with the approved manufacturers” to address them.

Frustration for parents whose children are in pain

The agency’s Drug Shortage Database lists increased demand as the reason for the pinched supply of amoxicillin oral powder for suspension made by four companies — Aurobindo, USA; Hikma Pharmaceuticals; Rising Pharma Holding Inc., and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

For a fifth company, Sandoz, the reason listed for the shortage in the database says “other.”

McKinney said: “The FDA’s Drug Shortage staff regularly work with manufacturers to evaluate the entire supply chain of drug products to help prevent or reduce the impact of a drug shortage. If a shortage cannot be prevented, we provide a posting of availability for all approved products.”

At the pharmacy where Jalloul works in Okemos, she described the scene during a recent shift as parents with sick children came in with prescriptions for a drug she didn’t have in stock.

“You can imagine it’s frustrating for Mom or Dad or guardian to come into the pharmacy with a screaming child because they're in pain and they're trying to fill that prescription, and that dose, we might not have.”

A time-consuming challenge for pharmacists

In those instances, the pharmacist must contact the physician to get a different prescription for medication that is in stock or even send the family to another pharmacy, hoping it’s available there.

“It’s time-consuming in a moment where you have a screaming child in your pharmacy and you're trying to help,” she said. “It does take some time, unfortunately, to get ahold of the physician’s office, especially if it's on a weekend. It's going to be a challenge, but I think there are multiple alternatives.”

Jalloul urged physicians and other prescribers to keep the shortage in mind and consider other options. They could write prescriptions specifying that the preference is for a particular dose of amoxicillin, but if that isn’t available, include alternative dosing or the option of switching to a different antibiotic.

“To overcome this challenge, our prescribing community should also make sure that they are in communication with their local pharmacies to make sure they understand what doses they have available to facilitate that prescribing,” Jalloul said.

Jalloul said parents and guardians also can be proactive.

“The public should be aware of this,” she said. “If you're a mom or dad or guardian of a pediatric patient … you can say, ‘Hey, let's make sure the pharmacy has it before I leave,’ the physician’s office. That way, if they don't have it, you can get an alternative.

“We will get through this. We've gotten through other shortages before, and I think this is just something that we will have to collaboratively work with our prescribers to make sure that our pediatric patients are taken care of.”

