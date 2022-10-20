AMP Australian wealth management unit's net outflows more than halve

FILE PHOTO: The logo of AMP Ltd adorns its head office located in central Sydney, Australia
1
·1 min read

(Reuters) -AMP Ltd on Friday reported third-quarter net outflows at its Australian wealth management unit more than halved due to increased inflows into its flagship online investment platform, North, and reduced withdrawals at its pension trusts.

AMP has suffered from persistent outflows since a government-backed inquiry revealed a series of scandals that the 173-year-old firm has been striving to get past as it seeks to regain public trust.

"We've seen a reduction in cash outflows to other superannuation funds and we’re winning new customers on our North platform, which has continued to grow cashflows from independent financial advisers," AMP Chief Executive Officer Alexis George said.

The North platform recorded inflows of A$774 million in the quarter, while outflows at the Master Trust fell to A$819 million from A$1.59 billion.

According to the company's annual report released in March this year, Master Trust offers the largest single retail superannuation product set in Australia with around 850,000 customers.

Net cash outflows at AMP's main wealth management business were A$0.8 billion ($502.40 million) for the three months to September, compared with A$1.9 billion recorded a year earlier.

Assets under management at the unit, however, fell A$3.7 billion to A$121.4 billion due to a downturn in investment markets and continued cash outflows.

AMP said net interest margins at its banking unit remained on track to meet their annual forecast range of 135 basis points (bps) to 140 bps.

($1 = 1.5924 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Recommended Stories

  • Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • 7 Controversial Ads Coca-Cola Doesn't Want You to Remember

    Oscar Wilde, a gift to the pantheon of quotable quotes, once said: "There is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about." That quote is as relevant to brands today as it was in the late 19th century. In the world of advertising and marketing, controversy is occasionally courted because, indeed, if something gets people talking, even if many people are angry, it gets the thing they are talking about in mind. And a thing in mind can soon become a

  • Taco Bell Is Launching Three New Coffee Flavors

    "Let's meet at Taco Bell for coffee," says no one ever. Tacos? Obvi. Nachos? Of course. But coffee? Do they even sell coffee? Does coffee go with tacos?Apparently, Taco Bell believes coffee goes with tacos like peanut butter and jelly. The chain currently offers premium hot coffee, regular iced coffee, and iced cinnamon coffee (Iced Cinnabon Delights, to be exact), along with its more popular taco-drink pairings of Cherry Bliss Freeze, Baja Blast, and Pepsi.But Taco Bell is nothing if not innova

  • The #1 Reason Why Ed Sheeran Does "Heavy, Heavy Exercise" on Tour

    Just when you thought Ed Sheeran's music was one of the most impressive things you love so much about the star, get ready to be impressed even further. The 31-year-old musician, husband, and father works on his health as much as he does his music. This fan of "heavy exercise" carves out time for a healthy fitness/diet balance for his mental health to prevent burning out while touring. Keep reading to learn more about some of the healthy habits Ed Sheeran swears by, and next up, don't miss Mark W

  • Dunkin's Holiday Menu Has Been Leaked—and Fans Are Most Excited About These Items

    We're still in the thick of pumpkin spice season, but Dunkin' is already preparing for the winter. In typical Dunkin' style, that means dropping a mix of new, creative items and returning favorites.In an Instagram post, food blogger markie_devo—who previously leaked Dunkin' and Starbucks' fall 2022 menu items—revealed the coffee giant's upcoming holiday menu lineup. According to the post, the menu is slated to run from November 2 to December 27. So, bundle up with your hat, scarf, and mittens, a

  • 2 Pineville residents arrested after injured baby tests positive for drugs

    Two people have been arrested on felony cruelty to juveniles charges after a baby was brought to a hospital with a possible broken bone.

  • Regain Muscle Mass After 50 With These Bodyweight Exercises, Trainer Says

    Growing older comes with many changes that can be difficult to accept. For one, your muscle mass decreases, along with power and strength. This natural change your body endures—also known as sarcopenia—can happen as early as 35 years of age, according to Harvard Health Publishing. The rate of muscle mass loss can be 1% to 2% every year, and it bumps up to 3% after you hit 60. Adults who don't incorporate any strength training into their fitness regimens could lose anywhere from four to six pound

  • SoftBank creates committee to oversee Vision Fund 2 - memo

    SoftBank Group Corp has created an executive committee to oversee its second Vision Fund, Latin America funds and any future funds, its founder and Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said in a memo to employees reviewed by Reuters. Alex Clavel will oversee investing teams in the United States and Latin America, Greg Moon will manage teams in Europe and Asia and Navneet Govil, Vision Fund's chief financial officer, will oversee other functional teams, Son wrote.

  • 5 Eating Habits to Regain Muscle Mass as You Age

    Have you flexed a biceps muscle in the mirror lately? Well, there are more important reasons to hold on to your muscle as you age that extend beyond looking good in a T-shirt and avoiding those flabby batwings. Studies show that loss of this metabolically active muscle tissue over the decades is associated with chronic health conditions, including insulin resistance, diabetes, and heart disease, in addition to frailty, fatigue, and falls. The scientific term for age-related skeletal muscle and s

  • Snap stock plummets more than 25% as online advertising continues to struggle

    A bruising year for Snap Inc.'s shares worsened Thursday, as the stock plummeted more than 25% in after-hours trading as executives launched the company's first major share-repurchase program amid revenue issues in a poor environment for online advertising.

  • Alaska Natives fete their 1st Congress member, Mary Peltola

    U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, received a hero’s welcome Thursday when the Democrat gave the keynote address at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage. Young’s daughter Joni Nelson presented the tie to Peltola, saying it was a passing of the mantle to her.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • Warren Buffett purchased more than 20 million shares of this stock in 2022. And it has a 133% return. But can that growth sustain?

    Pros warn there are “just as many who have lost” trying to game the strategy. Here's what you may want to do instead.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • 1 Energy Stock That Is Too Cheap to Ignore

    The world needs oil, and will for years to come. That's why investors should take a close look at this high-yield energy player.

  • "Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful": 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now in a Bear Market

    The CNN Fear & Greed Index currently signals fear, suggesting investors are quite pessimistic about the outlook for the stock market. Roku continued to reign supreme over the streaming industry in the second quarter.

  • 4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023

    These phenomenal companies possess the innovation and competitive edges necessary to deliver triple-digit returns for shareholders next year.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

    After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Cathie Wood and ARK Invest have a very optimistic price target on the company of $605 by 2026, which implies a 1,050% return from the stock's current price of roughly $52.60.

  • ‘Fragile’ Treasury market is at risk of ‘large scale forced selling’ or surprise that leads to breakdown, BofA says

    The world's deepest and most liquid fixed-income market is "potentially one shock away from functioning challenges," said BofA strategists.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Move You Ever Make

    Pullbacks are a time to step into beaten-down quality stocks with true long-term staying power. There's a reason Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the world's most popular holdings, though. Global Stats says Alphabet's search engine Google fields more than 90% of the planet's web searches, while its Android operating system is powering over 70% of the world's mobile devices.