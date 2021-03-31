AMP Names ANZ’s Alexis George as CEO; De Ferrari to Retire

1 / 2

AMP Names ANZ’s Alexis George as CEO; De Ferrari to Retire

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Burgess and Nabila Ahmed
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- AMP Ltd. has appointed Alexis George as chief executive officer to take over from Francesco De Ferrari, who will retire after less than two-and-a-half years at the helm of Australia’s oldest wealth manager.

George, the deputy CEO at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., will join AMP in the third quarter, subject to regulatory approvals, according to a statement Thursday. AMP shares rose as much as 3.2% in early Sydney trading, set for the biggest gain in more than a month.

De Ferrari will leave after a tumultuous tenure that’s seen the firm rocked by scandals and the stock price plumb an all-time low since he took the helm in December 2018. In August last year, David Murray stood down as chairman and Boe Pahari was demoted from his position atop the firm’s investment management unit after a sexual harassment scandal sparked the second boardroom shakeup in just over two years.

“They wanted to bring in someone completely new, and they wanted to give him a chance to turn the business around, a completely fresh start,” said David Sokulsky, chief investment officer at Carrara Investment Management. “It just hasn’t worked.”

At ANZ Bank, George oversaw its wealth unit before becoming deputy CEO, including the sale of its life insurance and pensions businesses to Zurich Insurance Group and IOOF Holdings Ltd. She joins Macquarie Group Ltd. CEO Shemara Wikramanayake as the only other chief executive of a major Australian financial institution.

“We will all miss her experience, wise counsel and down-to-earth leadership style,” ANZ Bank CEO Shayne Elliott said in a statement. “However, as one of the most experienced wealth executives in the country, she is ideally placed to lead AMP through its next phase and we all wish her well on the challenge.”

Speculation on AMP’s future leadership began March 25 when the Australian Financial Review reported De Ferrari would resign that day, though the company said he remained in his post. The next day, AMP said discussions were taking place on his future.

The company started in 1849 as a mutual provident society owned by policyholders and listed on the stock exchange in 1998, when it ranked among Australia’s biggest firms. It now has a market capitalization of about A$4.4 billion ($3.3 billion)

De Ferrari enjoyed some success when he completed the revised sale of AMP’s life insurance unit after the initial deal, struck before his tenure, was blocked by New Zealand regulators. The proceeds of the deal were to kick-start his three-year turnaround strategy of the scandal plagued wealth management unit.

Revamp plans were put on hold last year when new chairman Debra Hazelton put the company up for sale and Ares Management Corp. offered A$6.4 billion to buy it. That deal fell through in February as Ares grew concerned over the deteriorating performance of the wealth management unit, instead offering to take a 60% stake in the prized private markets business. A deal failed to be agreed before the exclusivity expired, though talks are ongoing with Ares interested in 100% of the private markets business.

De Ferrari helmed Credit Suisse Group AG’s private banking unit in the Asia-Pacific region before his move to AMP in 2018.

(Updates with shares rising in second paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Potentially Undervalued?

    Cedar Woods Properties Limited ( ASX:CWP ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a...

  • Defense tells Canada court that Huawei CFO's arrest was legal, but not her detainment

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s arrest was valid, but her ongoing detainment is illegal, defense lawyers told a Canadian court on Wednesday, in a slight deviation from China’s official stance on the case. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States, where she faces charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s business dealings in Iran. She maintains her innocence and is fighting extradition while under house arrest in Vancouver.

  • Micron, Western Digital each exploring possible deal for Japanese chip maker Kioxia: WSJ

    A deal for Kioxia, which is controlled by private-equity firm Bain Capital, isn't guaranteed, and it isn't clear how it might be structured, the report said, adding that should a deal come together, it could be finalized later this spring. Kioxia Holdings Corp, the world's second-largest maker of flash memory chips, had last year shelved plans for what would have been Japan's largest initial public offering in 2020. Previously known as Toshiba Memory, Kioxia had planned to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 6, offering up to 334.3 billion yen in shares.

  • Biden Aims to End Corporate Tax Cuts Rewarding Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- The corporate tax-cut party President Donald Trump kicked off will soon be over if his successor proves able to enact proposals to roll back half of the 2017 domestic income-tax reduction and to radically revamp levies on profits earned abroad.President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure-centered plan, laid out by the White House Wednesday, relies on higher corporate levies to pay for it. The proposals would change tax benefits that were at the center of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed solely with Republican votes. Along with boosting the corporate income tax rate to 28% from 21%, businesses would pay significantly more on their global earnings than they did before Trump took office, experts said.“They’re not just rolling back the tax cuts from 2017,” said David Noren, a former legislative counsel to the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation who now advises corporate clients on tax planning. “They are putting companies in a much much tougher spot than even before TCJA.”The administration is also proposing to eliminate all fossil-fuel tax breaks and repealing incentives to move assets and jobs offshore.The plan would largely revamp the complicated matrix of carrot-and-stick incentives implemented in 2018 that govern how U.S. companies pay taxes on foreign profits -- which critics have said did little to spur U.S. investment or stop companies from shifting income and assets abroad. In its place, Biden has proposed a 21% global minimum tax. That would be an increase from the roughly 13% that corporations currently owe on offshore earnings.Trump’s tax law intended to make it easier for American companies to compete with foreign competitors in countries where taxes were lower and international tax regimes were more permissive.Repatriation DisappointedWhile the law lowered tax bills for some foreign profits, other changes -- like deductions to benefit U.S. manufacturers who sell abroad and rules to prevent companies from moving intellectual property offshore -- didn’t work as well as some Republicans who drafted the law had hoped.Companies ended up repatriating only a fraction of the foreign profits envisioned by the reform and uncertainty about the longevity of a law passed with GOP votes only led some companies to adopt a wait-and-see approach.Read More: Corporate America Is Repatriating a Fraction of Foreign ProfitsBiden’s proposals face significant changes, given the 50-50 split in the Senate and the Democrats’ narrow majority in the House, which gives extra power to individual lawmakers to shape the final legislation.Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said that he and Biden “are rowing in the same direction,” but that he plans to release his own international tax plan, along with Democratic Senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Mark Warner of Virginia, next week.“While the proposals are distinct, our plans share the same goals of ending incentives to ship jobs overseas and rewarding companies that invest in the United States and its workers,” Wyden said in a statement Wednesday.Republican DefenseRepublicans have defended the 2017 tax law, saying that it reformed an archaic international tax system that made American companies prime targets for takeovers and inversions.An increase in the federal corporate rate to 28% would raise the average combined state and federal rate to 32.34%, which would be the highest among the G-7 countries, according to the right-leaning Tax Foundation. Republicans say this would harm economic growth and increase the cost of investment in the country.“In addition to giving the United States the highest combined corporate rate in the developed world, Biden wants to impose an uncompetitive minimum tax on American companies,” Republican members of the House Ways and Means Committee said in a joint statement Wednesday. “America is the only country that now sets a minimum tax on the foreign earnings of domestic companies -- now President Biden wants every country to impose such a tax, in exchange for his promise to keep the U.S. minimum tax higher than other countries.”The U.K. government recently announced a plan to raise corporate tax rates to 25% in 2023, from 19%, for businesses with profits over 250,000 pounds ($345,000). That would be mark the first hike since 1974 in the country. Rates in Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan are all above 25%.White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said the plans would help stop a “race to the bottom internationally” on corporate taxes. And he argued that the overall infrastructure program would prove beneficial to private sector companies. “These public investments are among the highest-return investments in terms of spurring private investment,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV Wednesday.Mike Crapo, the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, warned at a hearing last week that Democrats’ plans could bring back corporate inversions -- deals where companies move their headquarters overseas for tax purposes, or takeovers of American businesses by foreign counterparts.Buybacks BoomedInversions are particularly difficult today because of regulations designed to prevent such maneuvers, according to Noren, who’s now a partner at the law firm McDermott Will & Emery. U.S. companies would likely be targets for foreign buyers if the new tax rules were to become law, he said.Trump’s reduction in the U.S. corporate-income tax rate to 21% from 35% proved to be a huge boon for the stock market. Many major U.S. companies said they would turn over most savings from the relief to their shareholders.A year after the law was enacted, data showed that companies such as Apple Inc. and Walt Disney Co. were among those distributing the benefits in the form of share buybacks and dividends. In 2018, the technology industry authorized the greatest number of buybacks ever recorded, according to TrimTabs Investment Research. The $387 billion involved was more than triple the amount in 2017.In terms of economic growth, the goal of encouraging companies to redeploy tax savings into assets and job creation had only mixed results, said Karen Brown, a law professor at George Washington University who focuses on taxes.There was a boost soon after the law was passed, but that has moderated lately, and hasn’t lived up to the expectations set out by the Trump administration, she said. Similarly, the negative impacts of a tax rate increase might also prove to be relatively limited.“In principle there should be no hit to capital spending provided that firms are still allowed to immediately expense capital outlays (as they have since the TCJA),” said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “Most studies indicate that there are supply-side benefits to public infrastructure spending, i.e. productivity in the private sector gains when it employs a larger stock of public infrastructure capital.”The capital spending tax benefits that Feroli refers to are set to begin phasing out at the end of next year -- setting up another fight for Democrats and Republicans over the legacy of Trump’s tax law.(Updates with link to article on technology stocks.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A mysterious brain disorder that causes hallucinations and tooth-shattering has infected dozens of Canadians, and experts aren't sure why

    Researchers believe five people died among the 43 Canadians who have developed a brain disorder that causes hallucinations, memory loss, and spasms.

  • Biden's dog involved in 2nd biting incident

    President Joe Biden's younger dog Major this week was involved in his second biting incident of the month, the White House said Tuesday.

  • Brexit has been a disaster for Britain as collapsing European trade puts UK firms out of business

    There has been a dramatic decline in the UK's trade with its European neighbours since Britain left EU trading rules at the end of 2020.

  • 17 details you probably missed in 'The Matrix'

    The legendary sci-fi film is 22 years old, but even avid fans probably haven't caught all of these hidden gems and background details.

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Matrix' 22 years later

    Stars like Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have been busy since the sci-fi film first aired, including working on the latest sequel set for 2021.

  • It sounds like the Supreme Court is about to bust the NCAA’s [b]racket | Opinion

    Critical words uttered by some U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday is being taken as a sign that the NCAA will have to eventually pay its athletes.

  • New York prosecutors subpoenaed the bank records of the Trump Organization's longtime CFO

    Allen Weisselberg has a deep knowledge of Trump's financial dealings and "knows where the bodies are buried," one ex-prosecutor said.

  • 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler declined Oscars membership in 2016 because he doesn't 'buy into' awards

    Ryan Coogler is nominated for an Academy Award this year as a producer on "Judas and The Black Messiah" but still remains a nonmember.

  • China reports COVID-19 outbreak on border with Myanmar

    At least nine people have tested positive for COVID-19 in a Chinese city on the border with Myanmar, health officials said Wednesday. Five are Chinese citizens are four are Myanmar nationals, the Yunnan Province Health Commission said in a report posted online. The city of Ruili, with a population of about 210,000 people, said all residents would be tested for COVID-19 and would have to home quarantine for one week.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Democratic governor's mask mandate as the state faces possible coronavirus surge

    In a 4-3 decision, the court ruled Gov. Tony Evers exceeded his authority by issuing multiple emergency orders during the ongoing pandemic.

  • Database reveals secrets of China's loans to developing nations, says study

    The terms of China's loan deals with developing countries are unusually secretive and require borrowers to prioritise repayment of Chinese state-owned banks ahead of other creditors, a study of a cache of such contracts showed on Wednesday. The dataset - compiled over three years by AidData, a U.S. research lab at the College of William & Mary - comprises 100 Chinese loan contracts with 24 low- and middle-income countries, a number of which are struggling under mounting debt burdens amid the economic fallout from the COVID-10 pandemic. Much focus has turned to the role of China, which is the world's biggest creditor, accounting for 65% of official bilateral debt worth hundreds of billions of dollars across Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia.

  • Roughly 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were ruined because of a factory mixup, report says

    An error at a production facility in Baltimore ruined roughly 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, delaying future shipments.

  • Here’s what marijuana actually does to your body and brain

    As of Election Day 2020, 1 in 3 Americans live in a state where adults can legally buy cannabis. Here's what we know about the drug.

  • World's last Blockbuster more popular after Netflix show

    The Blockbuster video rental store in Bend, Oregon, soared to international fame when it became the last such franchise on Earth two years ago. Now, a new Netflix documentary called “The Last Blockbuster” brought even more interest in the form of visitors, mail and online orders to the unassuming location in a central Oregon strip mall 170 miles east of Portland. In the backroom, staff members have been busy packaging thousands of online orders for Blockbuster T-shirts, hats and face masks, which are all made by Bend businesses.

  • Teen says his manager made him confront George Floyd over fake $20, and more takeaways from day 3 of Derek Chauvin's trial

    Cashier Christopher Martin, 19, testified "this could have been avoided" had he not accepted $20 George Floyd gave him that he suspected was fake.