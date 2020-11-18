Amp Payment Systems Focused on Customer Satisfaction

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / When you think of the payment processing industry, pleasant thoughts usually don't come to mind. Similar to the used car industry, credit card processing companies get a bad rap due to some of the less than ethical ways of attaining business that a lot of companies in the industry use in order to gain business.

This is one of the main reasons why AMP Payment Systems decided to enter the landscape more than five years ago. They wanted to change the way merchant service companies were viewed and focus on quality customer care over getting the sale.

AMP Payment Systems

AMP Payment Systems Focusing on Helping Small Businesses

One of the biggest things that AMP Payment Systems takes pride in is doing things differently and helping small businesses. While working with large organizations are nice, and they have their fair share of big-ticket clients, according to AMP, there's no better feeling than helping a small business owner greatly succeed.

One of their big initiatives in 2016 was helping new business owners get off the ground. Having worked for other merchant service companies in the past, they realized that these businesses were usually the ones who were being taken advantage of the most.

When asked what drives them to want to help small business owners so much, AMP is quick to point out that most of these business owners have way more questions than they do answers. While AMP Payment Systems supplies hardware, software, and financing solutions to merchants, one thing they do better than most is being there to support their merchants and answer their questions, even if they are unrelated to the services they have.

Why AMP Payment Systems Goes Above and Beyond

With a dedicated representative for every account, AMP Payment Systems reviews the goals of the business and will often field questions from merchants regarding where to find good employees, how to get started marketing their business, or how to pick a reputable payroll company.

Even though all of these questions don't fall under the expertise of AMP Payment Systems, due to their resources and connections with other business owners in the area, they're able to guide new business owners in the right direction so that they can hit the ground running.

AMP Payment Systems Reviews Your Needs and Delivers

In 2017 there were over 160 million credit card holders in the United States and over 14.4 billion credit cards throughout the world. With these numbers growing each and every year, it's easy to see why the credit card processing industry isn't going anywhere any time soon.

In order to capitalize on this growing market, AMP Payment Systems has utilized some of the most sophisticated hardware and software in the industry.

Some of the more recent hardware solutions they've implemented for business owners include:

Dejavoo Z3 pin pad - offering a built-in NFC contactless reader, Linux operating system, and high-security CPU, this is one of the leading pin pad terminals on the market today Dejavoo Z8 - with EMV and NFC contactless built-in, this terminal is able to take payments from things such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Wallet Dejavoo Z9 - built as a completely wireless terminal with 4G/3G and WiFi, this reader offers flexibility most other companies can't offer

Not all software or hardware is right for every business though. Therefore, AMP Payment Systems reviews your needs as a merchant and determines what the best course of action is.

AMP Payment Systems Poised for Growth

With their focus on the consumer and not just driving a profit, AMP Payment Systems looks poised for major growth in 2021. Their track record and dedication to customer support have put them in a position where most others fall short.

