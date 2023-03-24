Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 21, 2023

Operator: Welcome to the Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kim Knox, Corporate Secretary. Please go ahead.

Kim Knox: Thank you, Betsy, and good morning to everyone joining us on today's fourth quarter 2022 conference call. Joining me today are Brett McBrayer, our Chief Executive Officer and Mike McAuley, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Also joining on the call today are Sam Lyon, President of Union Electric Steel Corporation; and Dave Anderson, President of Air & Liquid Systems Corporation. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that participants on this call may make statements or comments that are forward-looking and may include financial projections or other statements of the corporation's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. These matters involve certain risk and uncertainties, many of which are outside the corporation's control.

The Corporation's actual results may differ significantly from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements due to various risk factors, including those discussed in the Corporation's most recently filed Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise release publicly any revision to our forward-looking statements. A replay of this call will be posted on our website later today. To access the earnings release or the webcast replay, please consult the Investors section of our website at ampcopgh.com. With that, I will turn the call over to Brett McBrayer, Ampco-Pittsburgh's CEO. Brett?

Brett McBrayer: Thank you, Kim. Good morning, and thank you for joining our call. As shared in today's press release, Ampco-Pittsburgh recorded an operating income of $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a full year 2022 operating income of $2.8 million with a full year EPS of $0.18 per share. Our fourth quarter sales improved by 11% over the prior year quarter and full year 2022 sales were up 13% from 2021. As of the end of 2022, our backlog is up 26% versus the prior year and 11% versus the prior quarter. Successful pricing actions continue to be taken in the Forged and Cast and Geo product segment to combat core inflation. Energy and transportation has been added to our surcharge mechanism and now covers over 80% of our backlog.

Exciting transformation of our North American success in the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment continues to progress with our first piece of new equipment installed this quarter. We are on track to complete the new equipment installations this year. The impact of the war in Ukraine and the softness in the European market continues to be a headwind for our foreign assets in the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment. We are encouraged by domestic demand for our products which remains robust. Our Air & Liquid segment's growth strategy continues with record profits and backlog achieved in 2022. Suppliers to naval shipyards continue to struggle resulting in a continuation of delays for our Fluid Pump products. We believe these bottlenecks will be resolved as we progress through the year.

Recordable and loss time rates improved dramatically in 2022 across our global operations. The engagement of our workforce and their actions to improve our work environment have been impressive as we continue to pursue a goal of zero injuries in our workplaces around the globe. David Anderson President of Air & Liquid systems will now discuss his segment's performance in more detail. Dave?

Brett McBrayer: Thank you, Brett. Good morning. As I've discussed on previous calls, 2022 was the launch of our new multi-year strategic growth plan. The results of the first year of the plan were extremely positive and I would like to thank the Air & Liquid employees for all the work they've done to implement our new growth strategies. In 2022, we achieved the highest level of sales orders in our history. We also achieved the highest backlog in our history. We increased our internal and external sales force and as a result, our sales orders increased 40% compared to the prior year. In 2022, every quarter resulted in a new record backlog as our backlog ended the year $48 million higher than 2021. That represents a 69% increase and means we entered 2023 in a significantly stronger position than a year ago.

Along with our increase in sales orders, we also increased our manufacturing capabilities by finding new ways to hire and retain quality employees. Sales in Q4 increased 20% compared to prior year, while full year sales increased 7% versus prior year. Increased sales were primarily due to higher shipments of heat exchangers and customer handling units. Full year operating income for 2022 was $13.7 million versus an income of $2.6 million in the prior year. $8.9 million of the improvement was related to Asbestos expenses and Credits. Full year operating income excluding Asbestos was $11.5 million versus $9.3 million in the prior year. The primary reason for the improvement was the higher sales levels in 2022. Air & Liquid entered 2023 with a record backlog, a significantly stronger sales organization, and the increased manufacturing capabilities to allow us to continue to move forward with our growth plans.

Brett McBrayer : Thank you, Dave. I will now turn the call over to Sam Lyon, President of our Forged and Cast Engineering Products segment. Sam?

Sam Lyon: Thanks Brett, and good morning. Full year operating income in the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment declined for Q4 and full year 2022, compared to the prior year. Although our pricing initiatives for surcharge and base increases - price increases were successful, 2022 results were impacted primarily by general core inflation exceeding the base price increases and lower volume in the European Cast Group. The fourth quarter was also affected by an equipment outage in our forged large rolled work sale, approximately $3 million of sales into 2023 and causing unfavorable cost absorption in Q4. As discussed in prior calls, our Europe plants experienced significant headwinds with unprecedented instability of energy and faced instability of energy price in the faces of Russia and Ukraine conflict.

We began to see some relief in the latter part of 2022, which continues into 2023. As energy prices have retracted significantly due to government controls in a warm winter, our sales team was successful in negotiating energy and transportation surcharges in 2022. As a result over 80% of our backlog has surcharges for raw materials, energy and transportation. Energy hedges were executed to mitigate the risk for the remaining 20%. In response to the general inflation and recovery outside of surcharged items, we announced in February further base price increases of 10% to 15% for Forged and Cast rolls. Our capital revitalization program in the US continues to progress. We have completed factory acceptance testing on four of the five machines with the last scheduled for late April.

The first machine is nearing final assembly in our Burgettstown, Pennsylvania facility and the second machine has hit the U.S. shores. Factory test results have gone better than expected. Site acceptance of the first machine is scheduled for April and with all machines commissioned by year's end. The Forged and Cast segment's backlog increased by 11% over the third quarter of 2022 and 13% over the fourth quarter of 2021. The backlog reflects a strong roll market, especially in the U.S. as customers increasingly favor a domestic supply chain in light of the geopolitical tensions in Europe, partially offsetting the strong roll demand is the FEP backlog, which has softened over prior periods due to distributors working through high year-end inventories, increased imports, and a two-year low in frac fleets.

We have recently seen an increase in quoting activity for oil and gas and distribution bar. The flat roll industry boasts positive market outlooks, as evidenced by recent announcements of restarts of vital blast furnaces across multiple steel manufacturers. Across North America and Europe we're seeing an increase in hot roll coil prices indicative of a strengthening market. Furthermore U.S. Steel, Nucor, Steel Dynamics and others have announced multi-billion dollar investments in new site construction, opening up new avenues and opportunities for our product. We have just received an initial - the initial mill fill order for the new aluminum dynamics plant that is being built in Columbus, Mississippi. In summary, our backlogs are increasing, pricing actions are holding and our customers are more bullish than in 2022.

Brett McBrayer : Thank you Sam. At this time, Mike McCauley, our Chief Financial Officer will share more detail regarding our financial performance for the quarter. Mike?

Michael McAuley: Thank you, Brett. As shared in the press release, Ampco-Pittsburgh recorded net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 of $3.4 million dollars or $0.18 per diluted share. This compares to a net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 of $3.9 million or $0.20 per diluted share. Now, I'd like to discuss a few special items that are important to understanding the report  the reported results. First, effective, December 31st 2022, the Corporation changed its method of accounting for the cost of its domestic inventories from the LIFO method to the FIFO method. At December 31st 2021, approximately 35% of the Corporation's inventories were accounted for using the LIFO method and at December 31st 2022, approximately 42% of the Corporation's inventories would have been accounted for using the LIFO method had the Corporation not changed.

The Corporation believes the change to the FIFO method of inventory valuation is preferable as it provides a better matching of cost with the physical flow of goods, standardizes the Corporation's inventory valuation methodology among the locations and improves comparability with industry peers. A change from the LIFO method to the FIFO method is considered a change in accounting principle, requiring all periods to be restated as if Corporation had used the FIFO method to value its domestic inventories for those periods and with a cumulative adjustment recorded to retain deficit, net of tax of the earliest year presented, in this case, January 1st 2021 as it relates to our forthcoming Form 10-K. This change reduced net loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 by $4.9 million and $8.8 million respectively and a cumulative change to opening retained deficit on the 2021 balance sheet net of tax was an improvement of $11.5 million.

More details on this change, including quarterly restatements of prior periods presented will be included in the Corporation's 2022 Form 10-K, which we expect to file this evening or soon thereafter. In terms of other significant items affecting comparability, the Corporation recorded a $2.2 million benefit in the fourth quarter 2022, related to a reduction in the estimated long-term defense cost portion of our Asbestos liability. In contrast, the Corporation recorded a $6.7 million charge in the fourth quarter of 2021 in connection with last year's revaluation of the total Asbestos liabilities and related insurance receivables. Both of these items are reflected in the Air & Liquid Processing segment's results. Ampco's net sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $93.5 million, an increase of approximately 11%, compared to net sales for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net sales from the Air & Liquid Processing segment 20% driven by higher shipments of air handling units and heat exchange coils, which more than offset declines in sales for centrifugal pumps from project delays associated with the ongoing supply chain issues at U.S. Navy shipbuilders. Net sales for the Forged and Cast Engineered Product segment in the fourth quarter of 2022 were approximately 8% higher than the prior year period, primarily due to higher pricing and variable index surcharges, as a result of higher raw material, energy and transportation costs, offset in part by an unfavorable currency translation effect. Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.9 million. This compares to a loss from operations in the prior year quarter of $7.7 million.

The three months ended December 31st 2022 include the asbestos-related benefit of 2020 - $2.2 million I previously mentioned. Primary change items are the asbestos-related items I mentioned earlier. Air & Liquid Processing segment's operating results also improved, primarily due to the higher volume of shipments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Product segment's operating results declined for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to prior year, primarily reflecting higher cost of production, not being fully offset by the effects of price increases. Interest expense for the quarter increased, compared to the prior year as a result of the rise in total debt and interest rates. And other income net declined for the fourth quarter of 2022 when compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to larger foreign exchange transaction losses.

At the bottom-line, the Corporation reported a net loss attributable to Ampco-Pittsburgh of $0.5 million or $0.02 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $7.4 million or $0.39 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Backlog at December 31st, 2022 of $369 million increased approximately 11% sequentially and rose 26% from a year ago. As Sam and Dave indicated, backlog for the Forged and Cast Engineered Product segment increased approximately 11% sequentially and approximately 13% year-over-year, while backlog for the Air & Liquid Processing segment continues to be at record highs and has increased 69% versus prior year. Net cash flows used by operating activities was approximately $7.5 million for Q4 2022, primarily in support of working capital.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $3.7 million and were $16.7 million for the year, primarily for the Forged and Cast Engineered Product segment. At December 31st, 2022, the Corporation's balance sheet and liquidity position included cash on hand of $8.7 million and undrawn availability on our revolving credit facility of $28.4 million. Operator, at this time we would now like to open the line for questions.

