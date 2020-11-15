Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Prices Have Dropped 70% In The Last Three Years

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 17% in the last quarter. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 70% in that time. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Ampco-Pittsburgh moved from a loss to profitability. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

The company has kept revenue pretty healthy over the last three years, so we doubt that explains the falling share price. There doesn't seem to be any clear correlation between the fundamental business metrics and the share price. That could mean that the stock was previously overrated, or it could spell opportunity now.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Ampco-Pittsburgh shareholders gained a total return of 7.1% during the year. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 10% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ampco-Pittsburgh better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Ampco-Pittsburgh you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

