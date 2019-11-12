Is Amper, S.A. (BME:AMP) A Volatile Stock?

Anyone researching Amper, S.A. (BME:AMP) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What does AMP's beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 1.88, we can surmise that the Amper share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, Amper shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Amper's revenue and earnings in the image below.

BME:AMP Income Statement, November 12th 2019 More

Could AMP's size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of €289m, Amper is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since Amper tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether AMP is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Amper’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

