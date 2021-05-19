Amphotericin-B: Concern over 'black fungus' drug shortage as cases rise

·3 min read

An anti-fungal drug used in the treatment of a rare infection called mucormycosis, or "black fungus", is in short supply across states in India.

Amphotericin B, which is manufactured by many Indian firms, is also on sale on the black market.

There are many emergency appeals on social media for the drug as mucormycosis cases rise.

Doctors say the infection could be triggered by the use of steroids in severely-ill Covid patients.

Mucormycosis is caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure and decaying fruits and vegetables.

It affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and can be dangerous in diabetic or severely immunocompromised people, such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS. Many patients arrive for treatment late, when they are already losing vision, and doctors have to surgically remove the eye to stop the infection from reaching the brain.

Photomicrograph Reveals A Number Of Young Sporangia Of A Mucor Spp. Fungus. Mucor Is A Common Indoor Mol
Mucor mould is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables

Last week, Maharashtra's health minister Rajesh Tope said there were 1,500 cases of the infection in the state, which is one of the worst affected in the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

As many as 52 people people have died due to mucormycosis in the state since the coronavirus outbreak started last year, a senior health department told PTI news agency last week.

Officials in Gujarat state said that close to 900 cases of "black fungus" had been reported in the past month.

The owner of a big pharmacy in Ghaziabad city in Uttar Pradesh state told the BBC that earlier the injection had been easily available but had become difficult to procure since demand shot up three weeks ago.

With a severe shortage of the drug across cities, there has been a flood of frantic SOS pleas on Twitter.

Doctors say amphotericin B or "ampho-B" is an anti-fungal intravenous injection which has to be administered every day for up to eight weeks to patients diagnosed with mucormycosis. There are two forms of the drug available: standard amphotericin B deoxycholate and liposomal amphotericin.

"We prefer the liposomal form since it is safer, more effective and has lesser side effects. The flip side being that it is more expensive," Dr Akshay Nair, a Mumbai-based eye surgeon, told the BBC.

Concerns over mucormycosis are putting extra financial pressure on some families. Paying for treatment can run into hundreds of thousands of rupees. And families pay a lot more if they have to buy the drug on the black market.

Recommended Stories

  • Clusters of ‘Black Fungus’ Infections Are Now Ravaging India’s COVID Survivors

    Rupak De Chowdhuri/ReutersA surge in black fungus infections in what could be thousands of recovered COVID-19 patients in India has added a new layer of misery to an already chaotic situation. The invasive infection, officially known as mucormycosis, is transmitted when people inhale fungal spores that then get lodged in the sinuses. The disease caused by the spores would not normally be dangerous, but in recovering coronavirus patients who have been on steroids, it becomes life-threatening. “For most part, if you have a normal immune system, it’s an asymptomatic, silent encounter,” Tobias Hohl, chief of infectious-disease service at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, told National Geographic. “Unless treated, the infection can cross into the central nervous system, and that’s more dangerous.” He added that mortality reaches upward of 50 percent if the fungus reaches the brain.Those who require hospitalization often suffer from compromising existing health situations, including diabetes, which is highly prevalent in India. The symptoms of black fungus include back lesions, swollen eyes, and severe headaches in addition to bleeding nasal discharge.In the city of Gurugram, outside New Dehli, doctors have identified more than 40 black fungus cases among those who had recovered from COVID-19, adding new pressure to a situation already on the breaking point. The entire state of Haryana has reported more than 200 cases and officials are concerned that the black fungus infections are under-reported elsewhere out of an inability to monitor recovered patients. Medical experts believe there are thousands of black fungus cases across the country.Many patients exhibiting symptoms have used high doses of steroids to treat COVID-19 symptoms—a treatment not yet proven to be successful. Some medical professional in rural areas have then continued steroid treatment, not knowing what the black fungus infection is, which then gravely contributes to the complications from the infection, Amitabh Malik, head of ENT at Paras Hospital, told the Times of India. Instead, the recommended procedure for black fungus is surgical removal of infected tissues—a near impossibility given the overcrowded state of India’s hospitals. Medications used to treat it non-surgically are not available in the country, he said.While India’s official rate of infection has slowed slightly in the last few days, with the daily number of new cases in the lower 300,000 as opposed to more than a week of numbers topping 400,000, the country is still overwhelmed with people seeking medical attention. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Doctors Explain the Fatal ‘Black Fungus’ Rising Among COVID-19 Patients in India

    The fungal infection is rare in the U.S.—but it has a 54% mortality rate.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Boris Johnson vows ‘very draconian’ action against future variants

    Dominic Cummings claims 'pseudo lockdowns' are 'hopeless' Holidays to Europe with a vaccine passport Boris Johnson says no to ‘amber list’ holidays, overruling minister Mapped: Hotspots for Indian variant in the UK Deaths now 20 per cent below five-year average in England Boris Johnson has vowed to take "very, very draconian action" against any future coronavirus variants entering Britain, as fears of further local lockdowns grow. The Prime Minister said on Tuesday that he does not "see anything conclusive at the moment to say that we need to deviate" from England’s lockdown roadmap as cases of the Indian variant rise. However, he said "we will know a lot more in a few days’ time" amid reports that ministers are considering a return to a local or regional tiered lockdown system, or delaying the end of restrictions on June 21. Pressed by reporters on why the Government delayed closing the border with India last month, Mr Johnson stressed the Covid-hit country was added to the "red list" before B1.617.2 was classed as a variant of concern. Hinting at the possibility of future crackdowns, he added: "We took prompt action and we will continue to take very, very draconian action in respect of all variants coming from wherever around the world." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Convicted man kills himself in federal court after verdict, North Dakota officials say

    A man killed himself inside a federal courtroom in Fargo after a jury reached a verdict, officials say.

  • Could a vaccine developed at Duke University prevent future coronavirus pandemics?

    The Duke Human Vaccine Institute’s research was touted last week by Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House COVID-19 briefing.

  • California will stay masked for another month

    California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure coronavirus cases stay low, the state health director said Monday, a decision that runs counter to many other states including Oregon and Washington that quickly aligned with last week's new federal guidelines. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless focus on delivering vaccines particularly to underserved communities and those that were hard hit throughout this pandemic,” Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said. The timing reflects California Gov. Gavin Newsom's earlier announcement that if cases remain low, the state will drop nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on June 15.

  • Live: 50 doctors die from Covid across India in one day as infections cross 25 million

    Follow the latest coronavirus updates here

  • Eat These Foods to Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally

    When we think about trying to lower high blood pressure, we usually think of limiting salt and processed foods. The DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet, which is specifically designed to help manage blood pressure, emphasizes eating many fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy, and other fiber-rich foods. “The DASH diet is heart healthy and is rich in foods that have a high content of calcium, magnesium, potassium, protein, and fiber,” explains Marwah Abdalla, MD, MPH, a cardiologist at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

  • Age lowered to 45 for colon cancer screenings

    The U.S. Preventive Services Taskforce lowered the age to start colon cancer screenings from 50 to 45. The decision is based on an alarming rise in cases.

  • Asian shares drop, tracking Wall Street decline led by tech

    Asian shares fell Wednesday, tracking a decline on Wall Street that was led by big technology stocks. Investors are awaiting the release of minutes from the latest Federal Reserve policy setting meeting. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 1.4% in morning trading to 28,008.09.

  • Join Us to Celebrate the Birth of a Beautiful Baby Bongo at ZooTampa

    This little one is not only a certified striped cutie, but she'll help stabilize the antelope's dwindling population.

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • FBI investigating murder of Asian American teenager who was burnt alive as a hate crime

    There have not been any arrests in case of Maggie Long’s killing so far

  • ‘A sham and a con’: GOP-dominated board says Trump-backed ‘audit’ of votes in Arizona is making them a ‘laughing stock’

    The politicians call on the state Senate president to end the recount

  • ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry, who was portrayed by Christian Bale, bets against Tesla

    Investment firm has $534m put options against Tesla shares, SEC filing reveals

  • Biden promises to keep Rashida Tlaib’s West Bank family safe after she accused him of ‘taking orders’ from Israel

    President says he is praying for congresswoman’s family as administration facing pressure to demand Israel ceasefire

  • Elon Musk loses ranking as world’s second-richest person as Tesla value drops

    SpaceX founder loses second spot to LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault

  • Pentagon running ‘secret army of 60,000 around world’

    Agents are involved in both domestic and foreign operations

  • Black homeowner sees value of property double after asking white friend to stand in for appraisal

    A fair housing organisation looking into the case has filed a housing discrimination complaint

  • Gaetz associate’s lawyer says case is ‘must see television’ as congressman continues to tweet about Trump’s ‘Big Lie’

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted