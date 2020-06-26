Amplifyer and Chalice Partnership Delivers Customized Algorithms for Leading Brands and Ad Agencies

Ad tech veterans will provide brands with bespoke bidding algorithms to grow market share

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplifyer, the company that connects Fortune 1000 marketers with the world's most innovative start-ups, and Chalice, a new venture that develops and deploys bespoke algorithms for leading brands, today announced a partnership that provides advertisers with a differentiated programmatic strategy rooted in growing market share, gaining competitive advantage and creating enterprise value.

"Moving algorithmic optimization in-house provides brands with a chance to pull away from competitors that are still using commoditized tech stacks, and capture more value as machine learning and AI improve," said Adam Heimlich, co-founder and CEO of Chalice. "Amplifyer is the ideal partner to bring our technology to market at scale in thoughtful ways that map back to real customer needs."

Prior to launching Chalice, Heimlich built HX, the programmatic desk at Horizon from zero to $100 million in revenue. He previously led Search and Performance Marketing at Razorfish.

Ali Manning, Chalice's COO, led Google's Strategy and Operations for their brand ads business. She also owned operations for Snapchat's global ads business. "Custom algorithm service is a craft," said Manning. "Chalice's custom algorithms allow marketers to artfully aim the power of data and machine learning toward their unique business challenges, in better alignment with tailored strategy and creative."

Ken Rona, Chalice's co-founder and Chief Data Scientist, previously served as Chief Data Scientist at IgnitionOne. He was also a partner in Syzygy Solutions and led digital advertising strategy and innovation for Turner Broadcasting. "Chalice's approach keeps brands' data and algorithms separate, meaning that improvements to performance are not shared with their competitors," said Rona. "We predict each campaign's performance using multiple models, constantly adjusting our bid strategies to optimize to our clients' KPIs."

"We are excited to add custom algorithms to our industry-leading product suite," said Mike Aronow, founder and CEO of Amplifyer. "This is also an opportunity to partner with some of the brightest minds in our space. The Chalice leadership team possesses a wealth of data science and marketing technology expertise. Together, Amplifyer and Chalice are committed to giving leading brands an edge in their programmatic efforts."

About Amplifyer

Amplifyer is a digital consultancy and rep firm hybrid that connects the world's most innovative start-ups to Fortune 1000 brands. Headquartered in New York City, Amplifyer provides leading marketers and advertising agencies with access to curated product suites and thought leaders in the digital space.

About Chalice

Chalice Custom Algorithms is a new company that develops and deploys bespoke bid models for leading brands. Its founders are ad tech and data science experts on a mission to de-concentrate the power of influence. Chalice combines data science expertise and advisory service, leveraging machine-learning tools and next-generation cloud infrastructure. Chalice partners with all platforms offering "Bring Your Own" functionality.

