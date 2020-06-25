"Digital Dual Diversity" Second Antenna Increases Sound Coverage & Clarity

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmpliVox Sound Systems has introduced an upgraded version of its popular SW925-96 Digital Audio Travel Partner Plus with even greater sound quality and audience reach. The Made-in-the-USA, 96-channel wireless portable PA system now has a second wireless antenna that increases sound coverage while reducing interference when using multiple wireless receivers. The new system can reach up to 10,000 people, indoors or out, and even larger audiences with one or more companion satellite speakers. It can also accommodate up to four wireless receivers and microphones, and, it includes accessories that are TAA compliant, for GSA-related business.

AmpliVox SW925-96 with optional accessories. More

"In these days of emergency communications and social distancing, our customers need every advantage to ensure that audiences indoors or out hear critical messages with utmost clarity," said AmpliVox CEO Don Roth. "That's why we previously upgraded this unit from a 16-channel to 96-channel receiver, reducing wireless signal interference by automatically switching channels. And now, the Digital Dual Diversity second antenna takes the sound quality to a whole new level."

The SW925-96 includes a full range of features, including a powerful 250 amplifier, complete portability with built-in wheels, rechargeable battery that lasts up to 10 hour, built in media player, Bluetooth connectivity, and both a wired microphone and the choice of wireless microphone – handheld, lapel & headset, or over-the-ear. Bundled packages are available to add tripods and additional speakers for expanded sound coverage.

To learn more about AmpliVox Sound Systems' products, visit Ampli.com.

(PRNewsfoto/AmpliVox Sound Systems) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amplivox-upgrades-96-channel-wireless-pa-for-superior-sound-301083833.html

SOURCE AmpliVox Sound Systems