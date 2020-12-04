AMPORTS Expands Footprint With Acquisition of Horizon Terminals

AMPORTS, Inc.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMPORTS, Inc. (“AMPORTS”) today announced it has acquired a 100% equity interest in Horizon Terminal Services, LLC (“Horizon”), a marine terminal operator with operations in Jacksonville and Port Everglades, Florida, and Freeport, Texas, from Höegh Autoliners B.V.

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Horizon is a private marine terminal operator that provides customers with a variety of professional and value-added services, including vehicle and equipment processing, warehousing, long- and short-term storage, road and railroad access, and Foreign-Trade Zones. Notably, Horizon is equipped to manage a variety of cargoes, including high and heavy, static, breakbulk and project cargoes, as well as factory-new and previously-owned vehicles.

“We are delighted to welcome Horizon to the AMPORTS family,” said Steve Taylor, AMPORTS’ Chief Executive Officer. “Working in partnership with the experienced team at Horizon, we look forward to further expanding and enhancing our award-winning operations, strengthening our competitive position in the marketplace and, above all, building on our commitment to safety, quality, operational excellence and customer satisfaction.”

Andreas Enger, Chief Executive Officer of Höegh Autoliners, commented: “As we simplify and consolidate our services around port-to-port ocean transport, we sought a new owner for our land-based terminals in the US that could invest and grow the business for the benefit of our customers and employees. In all areas, AMPORTS emerged as the ideal new owner, bringing its leading market position and strong long-term industry relationships to Horizon.”

AMPORTS is a vital link in the global automotive supply chain for many of the world’s largest automotive original equipment manufacturers, operating from strategically located facilities in the United States and Mexico on major coastal zones that provide access to land transport links and distribution networks in close proximity to major population centers. With the addition of Horizon, AMPORTS further expands its network of seven marine facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Maryland and Mexico. AMPORTS, which directly owns approximately 50% of its land portfolio, provides customers with seamless logistical and portside services in vehicle processing, rail loading and unloading, inspection, storage, accessory installations, and customizations, repairs, and regulatory homologation services.

The financial terms of the transaction are undisclosed. AMPORTS was advised by King & Spalding. Höegh Autoliners was advised by Cozen O’Connor.

About AMPORTS, Inc.
A leader in the global automotive service industry for over 60 years, AMPORTS is one of the largest auto processors in North America, with locations across the United States and Mexico. Our mission is to provide customers with seamless logistical solutions, ensuring our clients access to the quality, safety and operational excellence they require for today’s volumes and tomorrow’s growth potential. AMPORTS is owned by InstarAGF Asset Management, an independent alternative asset management firm focused on North American middle-market opportunities in the infrastructure sector and other alternative real asset categories.

For more information:

Media
Gary Salvador, SVP Sales & Marketing
GSalvador@AMPORTS.com
904-265-6268


Latest Stories

  • Republican lawmaker likens Trump vote-fraud crusade to the search for Bigfoot

    U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., told the Yahoo News "Skullduggery" podcast that President Trump's supporters claiming voter fraud share a lot in common with the people searching for Bigfoot.

  • Omar renews push to 'cancel rent and mortgage payments' during pandemic

    Rep. Ilhan Omar proposed the legislation in April but concerns about an impending wave of evictions has continued to grow.

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai detained for fraud

    The prominent pro-democracy supporter's detention comes a day after several activists were jailed.

  • Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

    The leader of a pro-gun group that stages armed protests against police violence has been charged with pointing a rifle at federal officers while in Kentucky for a demonstration. John F. Johnson, who calls himself “Grandmaster Jay,” is facing a federal charge of assaulting task force officers. A complaint filed in federal court in Louisville said Johnson pointed a rifle, which had a flashlight mounted to it, at officers who were on a roof in downtown Louisville on Sept. 4.

  • Rise in executions in Egypt in past two months: Amnesty

    Egypt executed 57 men and women in October and November, nearly double the 32 people reported in the whole of 2019, Amnesty International said on Wednesday. At least 15 of those executed had been sentenced to death in cases related to political violence following what Amnesty called unfair trials, the London-based human rights group said in a report. "The Egyptian authorities have embarked on a horrifying execution spree in recent months, putting scores of people to death, in some cases following grossly unfair mass trials," said Philip Luther, Amnesty International's Middle East and North Africa Research and Advocacy Director.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons

    President-elect Joe Biden said when it comes to the Department of Justice, he is "not going to be telling them what they have to do and don't have to do."Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday, and the discussion turned to reports that President Trump is contemplating preemptively pardoning his adult children, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Biden said this "concerns me in terms of what kind of precedent it sets and how the rest of the world looks [at] us as a nation of laws and justice."Biden promised that he is "not going to be saying, 'Go prosecute A, B, or C,' I'm not going to be telling them. That's not the role, it's not my Justice Department, it's the people's Justice Department. So the persons or person I pick to run that department are going to be people who are going to have the independent capacity to decide who gets prosecuted, who doesn't."Harris, who once served as California's attorney general, added that the administration will assume that "any decision coming out of the Justice Department ... should be based on the law, it should not be influence by politics, period."More stories from theweek.com The Donald goes down to Georgia 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse.

  • India Muslim man arrested under 'love jihad' law

    He is the first to be arrested under a controversial anti-conversion law passed last month.

  • Murderers and rapists could be barred from claiming asylum as part of Priti Patel's crackdown on immigration

    Murderers and rapists to be prevented from claiming asylum, says Priti Patel, after the Jamaican deportation flight row. In an interview with The Telegraph, the Home Secretary said it was “completely wrong” that convicted killers and rapists released from jail should be able to exploit the asylum system to remain in the UK. She also indicated that asylum will be “streamlined” to prevent migrants making multiple claims that can be lodged and heard hours or even minutes before their removal. It will be part of a major reform of Britain’s “completely broken” asylum system, which is due to be unveiled in the new year. Her comments came after a murderer, two rapists and two would-be killers were among 23 criminals who escaped deportation to Jamaica early on Wednesday morning after lodging 11th hour appeals including claims for asylum. One was removed from the flight just minutes before the flight after a judge granted a stay.

  • Pakistani court declares ex-PM Sharif fugitive from justice

    A top Pakistani court on Wednesday declared the country’s ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who lives in exile in London, a fugitive from justice after he failed to return home to face additional corruption charges. The move by the Islamabad High Court comes months after Sharif was given the chance to voluntarily return home. The next court hearing will be held in a week’s time, when the judges will discuss whether to proceed with the hearings and try Sharif in absentia.

  • Taiwan says trade deal would show U.S. support in face of China pressure

    A bilateral trade deal between Taiwan and the United States would reinforce U.S. support for the democratic island in the face of "unrelenting intimidation" from China, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has long angled for a trade deal with its most important diplomatic and military backer, and in August Tsai announced a relaxation on imports of U.S. pork and beef, removing a stumbling block.

  • Trump's 'eyes and ears' at the Justice Department reportedly banned from the building

    A White House liaison has reportedly gotten herself banned from the Justice Department building.Heidi Stirrup, President Trump's "eyes and ears" at the Justice Department, was "banned from the building" after top DOJ officials found out she was allegedly attempting to "pressure staffers to give up sensitive information about election fraud and other matters" that she could then provide to the White House, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.Officials discovered that Stirrup was trying to get insider information on cases, approaching staffers and "demanding" they provide it, and she was told to leave the building within the last two weeks, according to the report. She also allegedly violated human resources policies by offering jobs to allies without consulting senior officials and trying to "interfere in the hiring process for career staffers," AP says.In the month since the election, Trump has baselessly alleged that widespread voter fraud took place. But those allegations were shot down by Attorney General William Barr, who said this week the DOJ has "not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome" in the election. On Thursday, Trump would not say whether he still has confidence in Barr.CNN also confirmed AP's reporting, adding that Stirrup "appears to have already been placed in a new role" as member of the Board of Visitors to the U.S. Air Force Academy.More stories from theweek.com The Donald goes down to Georgia Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims

  • Attorney for Jared Kushner and a Trump fundraiser investigated by DOJ in alleged bribery-for-pardon scheme

    The New York Times reported that a lawyer for President Trump's son-in-law was investigated by the Justice Department this summer.

  • VP-elect Harris picks Tina Flournoy to be her chief of staff

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has named Tina Flournoy, a veteran Democratic strategist and aide to the Clintons, as her chief of staff, the transition team announced Thursday. Flournoy's appointment as Harris' top staffer adds to a team of advisers led by Black women. Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian heritage, is the nation's first female vice president.

  • Exclusive: Biden must use sanctions as leverage against Venezuela's Maduro, U.S. envoy says

    The top U.S. envoy on Venezuela called on the incoming Biden administration on Thursday to use the leverage he believes has been gained from years of tough sanctions aimed at ousting socialist President Nicolas Maduro and urged against offering him any "giveaways." In an interview with Reuters, Elliott Abrams, President Donald Trump's special representative on Venezuela and Iran, said there was a strong bipartisan consensus in Washington over the need to keep pressure on Maduro and he did not expect major changes on U.S. Venezuela policy when Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

  • Wisconsin court binds Kyle Rittenhouse over for trial on six counts in Kenosha shootings

    Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer offered a preview of the self-defense arguments he will raise at a trial for the Kenosha shootings that occurred in August.

  • Trump threatens veto over social media protections

    President Trump is threatening to veto a defense policy bill unless it ends protections for internet companies that shield them from being held liable for material posted by their users.

  • Australian leader seeks conciliation in dispute with China

    A diplomatic war of words between Australia and China over a graphic tweet seemed to finally cool on Thursday as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison struck a much more conciliatory tone. Morrison's change in approach came even after he was thwarted in getting his views out directly to Chinese people over the messaging app WeChat, after the Chinese company deleted his post on the grounds it could distort historical events and confuse the public. China has angrily rejected Morrison's complaints, but its foreign ministry on Thursday declined to comment further on the controversy.

  • Dr. Jill Biden: Who is America’s next First Lady?

    Educator says she wants to keep on teaching when Joe Biden becomes president

  • U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions targeting individual, entity

    The United States on Thursday imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions, blacklisting an entity and an individual as Washington continues to ramp up pressure on Tehran during U.S. President Donald Trump's final months in office. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said that it had slapped sanctions on Shahid Meisami Group and its director, accusing the entity of being involved in Iran's chemical weapons research and linked to the Iranian Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, blacklisted by Washington and formerly headed by the Islamic Republic's top nuclear scientist killed last week.