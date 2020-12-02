Amstel celebrates 150-year anniversary with expansion to China

Amstel marks 150 years of beer and friendship, launching in the world’s biggest beer market1

Amsterdam, 2 December 2020 – This year, HEINEKEN celebrates the 150th anniversary of Amstel. To mark this milestone, the brand is launching in the world’s biggest beer market, China. The premium pilsner is currently enjoyed in 116 countries around the globe and will be available in select provinces across Southern and Eastern China from November 2020. Amstel is currently a leading global top 10 beer brand2, with HEINEKEN expecting China to become one of the brand’s top markets globally in the next three years.

Malgorzata Lubelska, Senior Director International Brands & Craft, said: “Amstel is one of the fastest-growing global beer brands and this entry into China marks a significant step in Amstel’s history. Together with China Resources Beer, our strategic partner in China, we are positioning Amstel as a lead beer within the accessible premium category, which represents the largest segment of China’s premium beer market. We are proud to be introducing this high-quality European beer with pure malt to the Chinese consumer. We will stay true to our heritage and the Amstel brand’s ethos by delivering locally relevant campaigns that celebrate our Amsterdam origins and friendship.”

Founded by two friends in 1870, Amstel is a premium beer, slow brewed using 100% pure malt and natural ingredients to deliver the perfect balance of pilsner taste and refreshment. HEINEKEN markets across the globe will activate the Amstel credentials and mark its 150th anniversary through a new visual identity, which will feature on limited-edition packaging, out of home and digital material.

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. It employs over 85,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

About Amstel

In 1870, Amstel was founded by two friends and entrepreneurs in Amsterdam and is named after the river Amstel, which flows through the city. Today, our golden beer is enjoyed in 116 countries around the globe. For 150 years, Amstel® has brewed a high-quality beer that has the perfect balance of taste and refreshment. Amstel® is a premium beer, slow brewed using 100% pure malt and natural ingredients to deliver the perfect balance of pilsner taste and refreshment.




