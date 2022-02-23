Amsterdam Apple shop hostage-taker sought 200M-euro ransom

·1 min read

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A gunman who held a hostage for hours in the Apple Store in Amsterdam demanded a ransom of 200 million euros (more than $226 million) in cryptocurrencies before he was run over by police as he chased his hostage out of the shop, police and prosecutors said Wednesday.

The tense, five-hour standoff paralyzed one of Amsterdam's most popular nightlife neighborhoods for hours Tuesday as scores of heavily armed police surrounded the store, managing to free about 70 people from the building that houses the shop before the suspect was detained.

Police Chief Frank Paauw said the suspect, a 27-year-old man from Amsterdam armed with a handgun and an automatic weapon, was run over by police as he chased his fleeing hostage, whose identity wasn't released.

“The hostage played a sort of hero’s role by, in that split second that he had, forcing a breakthrough in this situation,” Paauw said at a news conference in the early hours of the morning. “Otherwise it could have been a very long and unpleasant night and maybe longer.”

After the suspect was run over, a robot checked him for explosives as snipers in nearby buildings took aim, green laser beams from their weapons clearly visible in the night sky. In contacts with police, the suspect had threatened to blow himself up, but he was found to not be carrying any explosives.

Paauw said the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Investigations were continuing Wednesday, including searching two homes in Amsterdam. The Apple Store was listed on the company's website as being closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Image showing two giraffes up a tree is doctored

    An image purporting to show two giraffes in a tall tree has been shared on a Facebook nature page with more than 160,000 members. The image, however, is false. AFP Fact Check confirmed it was created using two separate pictures. The image, archived here, has been shared more than 200 times since it was published on Facebook on February 12, 2022. Screenshot of the altered image from Facebook, taken on February 21, 2022It shows one giraffe perched halfway up a tree grazing from the foliage while a

  • Amsterdam police end hostage taking at Apple flagship store

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch police ended a hostage taking in an Apple flagship store in Amsterdam after a man armed with two guns held at least one person hostage for hours, police said on Wednesday. Police arrested the suspected hostage taker, a 27-year old man from Amsterdam, after he ran out of the building at the central Leidseplein square, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) on Tuesday. "We managed to end the situation by hitting the hostage taker with a car when he ran outside," police said on Twitter, adding that the man was being treated for serious injuries.

  • Standoff ends at Amsterdam Apple Store, hostage safe

    An hours-long hostage standoff at the Apple Store in Amsterdam ended late Tuesday with police in a car driving into the hostage taker as he ran from the store. “We can confirm that the hostage taker is out of the Apple Store,” police said in a tweet. Local broadcaster AT5 suggested the standoff was the result of an attempted armed robbery.

  • Russia and Ukraine Affect These Commodity Markets Most

    Russia and Ukraine have outsize influence in some commodity markets, including natural gas and aluminum.

  • 'We need help': Another cyclone batters Madagascar

    Cyclone Emnati crashed into the southeastern coast of Madagascar in the early hours of Wednesday, ripping roofs off houses and raising fears of flooding and food shortages in a region still recovering from the destruction inflicted by another tropical storm just weeks ago. More than 30,000 people were moved to safe accommodation before Emnati arrived and Madagascar's National Office for Risk and Disaster Management estimates more than 250,000 people could be impacted by the latest cyclone. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries from Emnati as authorities waited for the worst to pass, but local officials and witnesses reported extensive damage to houses and other buildings in at least one southeastern city.

  • Musk's Starlink connects remote Tonga villages still cut off after tsunami

    Elon Musk's satellite venture has launched a free high-speed internet service to connect remote villages in Tonga that have been cut off since a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami in January. Tonga's prime minister, Siaosi Sovaleni, said in a ceremony on Wednesday in the capital, Nuku'alofa, that 50 VSAT terminals provided free of charge by Musk's SpaceX would be distributed to the outlying islands worst hit by the tsunami. "It is rather paradoxical for a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami to bring to our shores the latest in satellite and communications technology," he said in a speech broadcast by Tonga Broadcasting Commission.

  • L.A. Pride Parade Moved From West Hollywood To Original Hollywood Location

    The L.A. Pride Parade, canceled for the past two years, is returning and taking a new route in the community where the event started. The L.A. Pride Parade will be June 12 and centered in Hollywood, a shift from its traditional route in West Hollywood, it was announced today. It will be broadcast live on […]

  • China customs seizes 49 second-hand crypto mining rigs for export

    Dongguan customs in China’s southeast seized 49 second-hand Ant miners declared “shoe material” for export, at least the third seizure in February, state media reported on Monday. See related article: Kazakhstan busts 13 illegal Bitcoin mining farms amid power concerns Fast facts The rigs have been detained for false declaration and are pending further proceedings, […]

  • Hong Kong COVID cases hit record as compulsory testing looms

    Hong Kong reported a record 8,674 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, as the city prepares for compulsory testing of its residents after authorities extended the toughest social restrictions imposed since the pandemic began. On Tuesday, Hong Kong reported 6,211 new cases. With the city's testing, treatment and isolation capacity already stretched to the maximum, University of Hong Kong researchers predicted new infections could peak at 180,000 a day next month.

  • Why Russian Stocks Crashed on Tuesday

    Russia deployed troops to Ukraine last night and investors reacted immediately to the news by selling off Russian stocks Tuesday morning. Telecom titan Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) is down a similar 6%. Steel producer and iron ore and coal miner Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) has plummeted 9.4%.

  • Police: Woman cons Brooklyn man into opening door before gunmen storm apartment

    The NYPD wants your help identifying two men and a woman they say pushed their way into a Brooklyn man's apartment and shot him in the leg.

  • Russia-Ukraine: McConnell warns of 'catastrophic' war, says Putin must pay steep price

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that the U.S. and NATO must punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine or else risk emboldening Putin.

  • European markets edge higher as traders weigh up escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions

    Market mood is not cheerful but the softer-than-feared sanctions are somewhat helping to lift the mood

  • Tennessee woman accused of trading items for sexual encounters with 9 high school students

    Melissa A. Blair, of Englewood, Tennessee, is accused of having sexual encounters with nine high school boys for more than a year, authorities say.

  • Colorado plastic surgeon, nurse anesthetist charged with manslaughter in botched breast surgery

    A plastic surgeon and a nurse anesthetist in Colorado are now facing criminal charges in connection to a disastrous breast augmentation surgery that led to a young woman’s death in October 2020. Emmalyn Nguyen, 18, underwent the procedure at Dr. Geoffrey Kim’s Colorado Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery in Greenwood Village on Aug. 1, 2019. After receiving anesthesia, she reportedly experienced two cardiac arrests and ended up with brain damage.

  • Connecticut teacher accused of leaving kids home alone while she vacationed arrested again

    A Watertown woman who is accused of leaving two children at home has been arrested for a second time.

  • Disabled woman found in tow yard after mom left her in car for 9 days, WA cops say

    The 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in a serious medical condition, police said.

  • Jordan Morgan, daughter of ex-Kentucky lawmaker, killed in shooting

    Former state Rep. Wesley Morgan owns the home in Richmond and said his daughter Jordan Morgan was killed during an invasion Tuesday.

  • South Dakota deputy sheriff admitted to sexual relationship with teenager

    A man who spent his career locking up criminals will spend decades in a federal prison cell. A judge sentenced Francis ‘Frank’ Kistler to 25 years behind bars.

  • Police: Remains found in Maryland backyard identified as Delaware woman missing since 2020

    The woman, identified as 41-year-old Jennifer Leyanna of Felton, has been missing since October 2020, police said.