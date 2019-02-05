Amsterdam Commodities N.V. (AMS:ACOMO) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at Amsterdam Commodities N.V. (AMS:ACOMO) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Amsterdam Commodities:

0.21 = €47m ÷ (€359m – €153m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Amsterdam Commodities has an ROCE of 21%.

View our latest analysis for Amsterdam Commodities

Does Amsterdam Commodities Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Amsterdam Commodities’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 10% average in the Consumer Retailing industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Amsterdam Commodities’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

ENXTAM:ACOMO Last Perf February 5th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Amsterdam Commodities’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Amsterdam Commodities has total liabilities of €153m and total assets of €359m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 43% of its total assets. Amsterdam Commodities’s ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

The Bottom Line On Amsterdam Commodities’s ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research. You might be able to find a better buy than Amsterdam Commodities. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).