Amsterdam Commodities N.V. (AMS:ACOMO): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Amsterdam Commodities N.V. (AMS:ACOMO), there’s is a dependable dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Amsterdam Commodities here.

6 star dividend payer with adequate balance sheet

ACOMO is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. ACOMO’s earnings amply cover its interest expense. Paying interest on time and in full can help the company get favourable debt terms in the future, leading to lower cost of debt and helps ACOMO expand.

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, ACOMO is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 6.1%, making it one of the best dividend companies in the market.

Next Steps:

For Amsterdam Commodities, I’ve put together three key factors you should look at:

