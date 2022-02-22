Amsterdam incident: Hostage held at gunpoint inside Apple Store as ‘shots fired’

(Independent)

At least one hostage is being held at gunpoint inside an Apple Store in Amsterdam, according to reports.

Multiple witnesses told local broadcaster AT5 that they heard shots fired in the area.

“There’s a police operation due to a call at a store on Leidseplein,” Amsterdam police said in a statement.

As-yet unverified footage shared to social media appeared to show a hooded man inside the store holding a gun to another person’s head.

Other clips showed significant numbers of armed police surrounding the store.

More follows...