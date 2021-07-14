Amsterdam man accused in theft of brass door handles from Schenectady's St. Adalbert Church

Jul. 14—SCHENECTADY — An Amsterdam man has been arrested, accused of taking three brass door handles from St. Adalbert Church in Schenectady, authorities said.

Austin L. Leveille, 41, of Lincoln Avenue, Amsterdam, was arrested last week and charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony.

He is accused of taking the brass door handles valued at $1,200 from exterior doors at the church June 21, according to police allegations filed in court. Police made the arrest last Thursday.

Police based the charge in part on security video, a witness statement and admissions made by Leveille, according to the allegations.