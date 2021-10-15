Amsterdam man charged in September shots fired incident

Oct. 15—AMSTERDAM — An investigation into a shots fired incident that occurred on Bunn Street last month has led to charges against a city man, police said.

Freyland M. Sanyet, 36, of Amsterdam, was arrested and charged on Thursday with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

The charges stem from a report to police of shots fired on Bunn Street on Sept. 24.

Witnesses at the scene reported to responding officers that a male, now identified as Sanyet, fired no less than five rounds at or near a residence from a vehicle he was driving.

No individuals or property were struck by the gunfire, police said.

A description of the suspect vehicle was put out, but an immediate search of the area failed to locate the suspect or the vehicle.

Detectives responded to the scene to canvass the area, interviewing witnessesses, seeking surveillance footage and searching for physical evidence. Shell casings were recovered by police during the search.

City police, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department and state police subsequently continued the investigation and on Oct. 1 developed sufficient probable cause to apply for an arrest warrant. The warrant was granted by City Court Judge Lisa Lorman, police said.

Sanyet was taken into custody without incident by state police during a traffic stop on Edson Street on Thursday at approximately 1 p.m. He was transferred to the Amsterdam Police Department for processing.

Sanyet was held for arraignment in City Court on the charges he now faces. The weapon used in the incident has not been recovered, according to police.

City police were additionally assisted by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office in the investigation.

